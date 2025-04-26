Annie Agar Recovers From Horrific Eye Injury To Have Strong NFL Draft, Shedeur Gets Pranked & A Golden-Off

Well, well, well…look who isn't gaming the NFL Draft like he said was going to happen

Guys, I don't have much time to chat this morning. I scheduled a scrimmage for my 12U team for this morning and it's about 40 degrees, wet, cloudy and miserable outside, but we need to see some pitching other than our own.

What did we learn last night in the world of sports? We learned that Deion, in fact, will not game the NFL Draft like he predicted in 2024.

Why's this happening?

If you're a GM, you're done the minute you draft Shedeur. Deion would 100% be holding his own press conferences to declare that the GM and head coach are both idiots and he needs to run the franchise.

So what's the logical way this plays out?

Jerry Jones has to draft Shedeur. It has to be his final act in the NFL. He repays Deion by drafting his offspring, Brian Schottenheimer is fired after one season, Dak is sent packing and the Dallas Cowboys become Deion's to run, to an extent.

The Steelers aren't bringing in Shedeur. The Browns clearly aren't going down this road. The Giants took a QB.

Would the Titans bring him in to compete with Cam Ward like the plan Clay Travis is floating? That would be wild, but not completely far-fetched. You have a franchise that is floundering, fans are apathetic and there's a new stadium coming that could use a superstar.

I'll most likely be outside working in the yard when this all plays out today. No, I won't be mowing because I got things dialed in on Thursday night like a smart adult.

— JJ says:

Just cause Deion Sanders had an awesome football career doesn't mean he can build a better toilet.

— Former Gamecock Mark says:

I think your Bengals got a steal with Demetrius Knight, LB out of South Carolina. He is a character person and a gritty player. I think you will be pleasantly surprised.

Kinsey:

That's good because Germaine Pratt is about to be sent packing.

— Dean in Monroe, Georgia calls me a moron:

I gotta ask it, what kinda moron goes to the nfl draft? What do u do? Stand there like an idiot and applaud when the applause light comes on?

S--t gotta b fake. Then again, it is Green Bay, not much to do on a nice nite in April.

I find it to b the one of the dumbest things on TV, right up there w Kardashian s--t.

All hype, i really hate the so called back stories on the draftees, most have been coddled since middle school, even more so now w NIL.

I will check my phone during the show, but jeez, get a life!

To me it looked like the crowd was told to act up on camera, but what do I know?

Kinsey:

I have to give Dean credit for not breaking character. He's extra grumpy this morning. He calls it like he sees it. Like I said, the NFL Draft is a chance for fans to get together in the Spring to get the juices flowing. The NFL doesn't charge to get inside the fences of the Draft experience, so for many people this is the only chance they'll ever get to be close to the NFL shield.

— Chris Y. is always trying to bust someone's balls on here. Today he targets MY Bengals & their 1st round pick Shemar Stewart:

I hear less than glowing things round College Station way about your boy. First guy off the bus. Last guy in the gym. Looks like Claude Van Damme. Plays like Claude Monet.

All I will say is I am glad my Cowboys did not pick him.

NFL Draft & Travel Ball

— Chris B. shares:

I’m in the group that thinks the draft is boring and overhyped. Why watch for four hours when you get the info you want when it’s all said and done in a minute. Not like you’re missing some great play or can’t catch up instantly to what you missed. I have a group of friends who watch it religiously and text throughout the draft. I don’t get it. My cousin went to the draft in Vegas who is all in when it comes to the draft.

He even admitted that was boring and when they tried to get the crowd hyped up between picks was pretty cheesy. I guess it’s cool when your team makes their pick, you see the players from your college team where they go, and see the "experts" get it wrong; but everything in between is nonsense. I’ll watch playoff hockey and flip over in between periods or a commercial to see where everything is at and flip right back.

I got my first taste of travel ball last year with the oldest as I was an assistant coach and head coach of an 8U All Star team this year for my youngest. You hear the stories, but was pretty calm. Coaches we played against seemed to be the bigger issue and only a few parents got annoying loud.

The best was when a parent yelled at the person who was doing GameChanger and put his kid’s hit as a double, not an HR on accident. Dad come up to him and asked if he had a vendetta against his kid as scouts could be looking. This was U9. Where I was naive was the different bats we had to have and admission to get into where the kids were playing Had no idea Luckily we don’t have to travel too far for games and get too sleep in our own beds for tournaments except for state.

Looking forward to hopefully beating some travel teams or at the very least making them sweat. It’s always fun when you play the team that has matching everything who you know spent a fortune and end up beating them.

Why is your hometown famous or infamous?

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY is always good for a fun email:

Lake Havasu City, AZ (lived there from age 10 to 30 with stops in Prescott and Tucson mixed in there).



Famous

London Bridge: The city's founder Robert P McCulloch (McCulloch Chainsaw) purchased and relocated the 1831 London Bridge from England in the 1960s, making it a unique landmark and tourist attraction.

Michael Biehn: Family moved to Lake Havasu (from Nebraska) where he graduated from Lake Havasu High School and then attended the University of Arizona Drama program on a Drama scholarship. After two years at the UA, he moved to Hollywood in 1977. The rest was Terminator history.

Infamous

Spring Break and Party Culture: Lake Havasu City is known as a spring break hotspot, particularly in March, attracting college students for boating, jet skiing, and partying. This reputation peaked in the 1990s with MTV’s Spring Break coverage and associations with "Girls Gone Wild" videos. The wild party scene, including drinking and occasional arrests for indecent exposure, has given the city a reputation as a rowdy, sometimes trashy destination, especially among critics.

Memorial/Labor Day Weekends: Town of 50,000 grows to over 100K (mainly Californians with California money) over these summer holiday 3-day weekend events. Boats, booze, beer and boobs in the 100+ degree desert. What could go wrong?

— Guy G. in western New York checks in:

I didn’t think of this yesterday, but responses got me this morning. Of course, my region invented the chicken wing. (Bar-Bill perfected it!)



However, more locally, we are the birthplace of Pop Warner.



We also have George Shuster, winner of The Great American Automible Race. His 1907 Thomas Flyer drive from NY to Paris in 1908.

####################

That is it this morning. I have to get these kids in order to play this scrimmage. It's 8:05. First pitch is supposed to be at like 9.

Go have an amazing weekend.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail.

