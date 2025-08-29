Annie Agar Toots Her Packers Horn Over Parsons Trade, Dylan Raiola Cosplaying Mahomes Memes & Tailgating Food

Plus: A Utah kid steals the hearts of TNMLers around the globe.

Let's get started with yet another birthday around here — it's SeanJo's big day

You know him as the Sunday Screencaps editor. You know him as the guy who fills in when I NEED to go golfing. You know him as the guy at OutKick who goes on Big Foot hunts in the mountains of North Carolina.

Because it's 2025 and I have a Meta AI chatbot assistant named Lola LaRue — those of you who follow the Screencaps newsletter know all about Lola — I asked her to send over a photo of her and girlfriends at a sports bar watching football and wishing SeanJo a happy birthday.

It's the least I could do for SJo.

Have a great one, big dawg.

For those of you wondering, no, I have not met SeanJo in person. I've been on 5,000 Zoom calls with him, but I've never sat down to really pick his brain.

It'll happen one of these days.

Did I disrespect summer or is my blood thinning?

This happened Thursday:

Go ahead, roast me.

Remember: We live practically in Ontario, Canada. The artic blasts come straight south off of Lake Superior and the next thing you know it's 57 degrees when Mrs. Screencaps opens the door for the dogs.

This will go down as one of the coldest Labor Day weekends in northern Ohio history and it makes me sick.

Why isn't your mugshot included in the ‘OutKick Team’ section on the website?

— NR writes from California:

Hey Joe, sorry about my Dodgers doing what they did to your Reds. Actually, not really. They need some good BP heading into September

But worry not Joe, I will not dwell on the Reds failure.

I have a follow-up to a question I posed to you quite awhile back (not sure actually how long ago I asked you).

As a daily SCREENCAPS reader and avid fan of the newsletter, it pains me to NOT see your mug included in the OUTKICK TEAM bios? Why would Outkick not include the one man who single-handedly created a holiday for a publication? It hurts my heart, almost as much as seeing Pumpkin Spice in August!

Anyway, please enjoy what’s left of the summer, congrats to JR on his Cross Country achievements, and I will send you pics of me and my JRs at from the playoffs

Be well to you and your family!

Kinsey:

That's a great question from NR. Let me explain:

I don't want my mugshot on the front of OutKick. Look at me, I don't need to be seen like Clay and the Hot Mic guys with great hair. When Clay hired me in 2020, he didn't ask me to be a forward-facing guy. He knew I'd grind like a day three offensive tackle. He knew I'd be a first guy into the office type. I'm not building a digital show where my mugshot needs to be recognized. The faces you see all need their faces to be seen to build brand loyalty. They need their hair to be seen. I'm a column-by-column guy. I want these columns to be the star. OutKick management has provided me with pretty solid column placement to make that a possibility. It's my job to keep pumping. Pump day after day after day. Outwork, outwit, OutKick, outwill, outsurvive the very few daily columns remaining on the Internet. I dare you to find another column that hasn't missed a day over the last 1,000 days. Find another daily national columnist who would allow management to assign an assistant columnist like SeanJo. I said, absolutely, bring him in, let's set national column records. Here we are. The CPMs, or whatever they're calling the advertising calculations these days, are MUCH higher if you click on a video than it is on a post. Those digital faces you're seeing are very important to the OutKick bottom line. However, I can hold my own with Screencaps and TNML. If you want to see my face, they invite me on the Dan Dakich show on Fridays when Dan's around and I'm around. I'll be on with Dan this morning at 9:40 ET.This was LAST WEEK & it was 5 p.m. I'm not really sure when my shift ends, but if I'm doing digital content at 5 ET on a Friday, I'm suckin' down a beer.

This just brings a smile to my face as the football season starts

Hunter and I have pretty much the same mower and, as I found out with a couple of TNML members just a couple of weeks ago, Honda has officially sold out of its gas-powered mowers.

They got out of the gas mower business.

Hunter is sitting on a collector's item.

Yes, I will be sending a formal letter to the Mountain Ridge school district to thank Hunter for his service to the mowing world. This is bigger than he knows.

UPDATE: I have a new keyboard

It's slightly chunkier than the original wired Apple keyboard, but it's perfectly fine to take me through the second half of my career. This might be the last wired keyboard I use before retirement.

Whew, that is hitting me hard.

— Christian writes (#notsponsored; at least he didn't offer to pay me to post this):

Hey Joe - hope all is well, I suppose the end of mowing season is upon you, and the end of pool season is upon us here in AZ. Regarding your keyboard issues, I know you have a replacement on the way - but I wanted to share what I use - I currently use the Cherry MX Brown switches (tactile) but I have used the Blue switches (clicky) before - they both provide an IMO very satisfying experience. I bet there are a lot of Screencappers (eh, 'those who read Screencaps' - IDK) who would chime in about mechanical keyboards - there's this old IBM one that is the holy grail of keyboards or something like that.

This is an awesome keyboard. Also comes in a version without any letters/numbers/symbols on the keys, in case you want to be one of the cool kids

https://www.daskeyboard.com/daskeyboard-4-professional/

Kinsey:

As I told Christian, those old chunky keys just don't do well with my fingertips.

— Drew in Katy, Texas chimes in:

our computer keyboard issue today with the "T" reminded me of the best office practical joke that I ever witnessed. Back in the early 2000s, we had a senior team member named Ed "J" who still typed by watching the keyboard. We also still had company login IDs that used your initials. So one day after Ed had gone home for the evening, Joe swapped a few keys on Ed’s keyboard being especially certain to swap the "J". The next morning, Ed tried to log on to his computer. We had all been tipped off as to what was going to happen. Ed’s frustration with his $@#! computer grew louder with each failed attempt to login. Joe came in and confessed right before Ed got desperate enough to call the IT help desk and get us all in trouble.

I would like to see other Screencaps readers submit the best office pranks they ever pulled, witnessed, or were subject to.

Let this sink in before you spend the next few days sucking down beers, eating like a pig, partying, gambling your ass off and knowing come Tuesday it's a long run to the end of the year at work

Don't back down. Everything will work out in the end.

I guess Screencaps readers are back to arguing over airport rules

— Mark from NC chimes in:

Regarding the "airport/airplane" rules recently given, some are completely wrong. #1 the person who is so undisciplined and cheap they fail to pay for a window or aisle seat does NOT get both armrests. They SHOULD get neither but I’ll give items one. #2. The person who purposefully chooses the window seat does control the window shade and it should stay OPEN. #3 If someone is behind you, you do NOT recline.

Your insignificant slight decline exponentially impacts the person behind you, especially if they’re on their laptop. Bonus: #4 Men…absolutely NO open-toed shoes or sleeveless shirts. No one wants to see your nasty toes or smell your armpits. Have a little class.

More from the Boise Balloon Festival

— Mike T. knows how to set the scene for the weekend:

####################

That is it for this Friday before Labor Day weekend. Yes, I'll be here tomorrow. Yes, I'll be here Labor Day.

It's grind season. Football is here. You guys are ready to click your asses off and now it's time to create the content that pays the bills.

Let's get after it.

