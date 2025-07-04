Annie Agar Celebrates Freedom In Her USA Bikini On A Lake, Trump Signing Chests & Americans Being Awesome

PLUS: Big Rig Barbie checks in from her shop where she cranks some RPMs

Guys, I'm not going to lie, I'm struggling this morning, but I got my ass out of bed at 6:07 ET because I left the drip system on all night and I feared I'd flooded the basement, but everything is great and the plants got TONS of water they're going to need

Anyone blow off a finger last night?

Here at the Screencaps HQ, I had one helluva day that included some blogging, then I had to get my important TNML session in and then it was time for the neighborhood to stop over to drink, grill hot dogs and listen to iHeart 80s before fireworks.

You know, just a prototypical suburban July 3.

Look at those impatiens. The new drip system has them DIALED IN.

Now it's time to crank it up on the 4th with a day in the pool followed by what is typically the bash of the summer. We'll be going to a party called Yoderville where there will probably be somewhere around 300 adults — 200 kids (most of these people are Catholic) — and many, many boxes of Roman candles that these maniacs shoot for hours.

Will I make it out of bed to do Saturday Screencaps? The pressure is on. Stay tuned.

Millennials can't get enough of this column

— One of my coworkers writes:

My husband just said "did you read the latest Screencaps article?"

You have a new fan

Kinsey:

I'm told that this coworker's husband had his first Screencaps experience when I was writing about toilet paper and he was intrigued by that conversation. Now he's reading about how to shoot bottle rockets out your butthole and he's hooked.

That's the Screencaps difference: I'm not trying to be some elite asshole Big J in New York. We're covering topics you guys actually care about and the traffic numbers tell us Millennials are coming to OutKick in droves.

TNMLers who put in the work so they can celebrate freedom without worrying about mowing

— Harvey D. in NW Ohio is dialed in thanks to his son:

Work schedule too messed up to be a TNML member.

So i had a chance to make this little guy a future TNML member.

The kid has got the fever. Little coaching and the roundy turns to make the bush hog line up were spot on!

Just bought the 2 acres behind the house. The grandkids are almost old enough to get paid. 50 bucks for the 2 acres. 1/2 is cash. The other is a Roth/IRA. Idk stuff is beyond me. Let it set and let it rip!

Sets them up for later, got 6 and I would.let them mow 8 days a week if needed. Teach em young.

Enclosed pics of the little man nailing stripes and a sunset. ( sorry not sorry).

— Russ from Iowa says:

Had to hustle to beat the rain to get in the Thursday night mow. Not my best performance but got 1 and 1/2 acres done around 41 trees and multiple buildings in hour and 1/2! The rest of weekend is mine now. Thanks for your inspiration and all you do.

— Benny in Yukon, OK is super loyal to the TNML:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA

!!!

Is there a better way to start a glorious Independence weekend than with a freshly mowed lawn? Of course not!

The #31 Leinenkugel Ego team had a great performance today, putting in solid work. The bermuda is in peak growing speed and is full and green.

RECAP:

82 degrees, humid, partly cloudy with light winds

Summer Shandy with plenty of hydration

Sirius XM Independence jams with the soundtrack

*Thanks to Ego, Leinenkugel, Inov8, Sirius XM, and Scott's for providing this week's tools for success!

On a side note, I redesigned my HOA's website, which has a place for banner ads. So, I added some TNML verbiage to the Lawn & Tree care section, and a link to the TNML Facebook page which will display on every page of the website

(the pic attached is small, but hopefully everyone can see it). Just doing my part to promote the Best Mowing League on Earth!

Happy Independence Day to everyone! Have a festive and safe weekend... and let's remember all those who made our Independence possible!!!

SMH — Have another beer, travel ball coach

And there's video of this stupidity. Just think of how much money they begged for to pay for this drunken trip to Cooperstown.

"Apparently."

Um, there's video.

####################

That is it this morning. I need to get breakfast, get ice, get the patio ready for action and get outside to get the weekend started.

Have a great day. Stay safe. Eat great food. Enjoy life.

