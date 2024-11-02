Republican Rock Star Lands Maxim Cover: PHOTO

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has checked off a major career accomplishment:

Appearing on the cover of Maxim.

Yes, the popular Congresswoman from Florida and OutKick fan favorite is on the cover of the November/December issue of Maxim.

Anna Paulina Luna appears on the cover of Maxim.

Forget about the election. She has views to get, and and I'm sure the numbers are soaring. Who needs to sweat out an election when you're moving the needle on the cover of Maxim?

Give it a look below. It's never a bad time when a Republican firecracker appears on a magazine cover.

Just to recap a few quick things, here's a rundown on Anna Paulina Luna:

Served in the Air Force and is married to a CCT (those are the badass dudes who fuse airpower with the guys in the ground) who was wounded in combat defending America.

Is against gun control.

Isn't afraid to rock a swimsuit

Is one of the leading voices in the search for truth about UFOs.

Now is on the cover of Maxim.

Remember when Mark Cuban said Donald Trump doesn't surround himself any intelligent women? Mark, take a gander below at what's coming out of the state of Florida these days, and I'd suggest you reconsider your position.

Win, lose or draw (is that even possible?) in the election, at least Anna Paulina Luna can now say she's not just a young Republican leader but also a Maxim star. What a time to be alive! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.