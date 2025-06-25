Animal Rights Group Going After Farmer Making A Living Milking Cows In Her Bikini

An animal rights group in New Zealand has set its sights on a farmer - who makes a living milking cows, driving tractors and cleaning out dirty barns in her bikini - and her friends.

Brittney Woods, aka Itsthatkiwigirl, first made headlines last year for haters going after her for her six-figure salary as an OnlyFans content creator who does her farm work in bikinis.

Simply following her passion for farming put her in the crosshairs of the haters, and now she's found herself being dragged through the mud by an animal rights group.

The group Save Animals From Exploitation is petitioning the Ministry of Primary Industries with the intent of stopping Woods from making "deeply concerning" content with cows.

Cows, the group says, according to NewstalkZB, are "already being exploited for their reproductive systems." That's right. SAFE evidently doesn’t think people should drink milk.

The alleged "deeply concerning" content is in the form of videos featuring women in bikinis working on farms and drinking milk directly from the cow's udder. This wholesome farm-to-table approach to content has sparked an investigation.

The director of compliance and response at the Ministry of Primary Industries had this to say, "While an initial assessment of the video shows no breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, we will talk to the person involved to gather more information and satisfy ourselves that the animals are being properly cared for."

The bikini farmer and her friends issued a response to the allegations made against them

The agency has also referred the content created by a simple farmer following her passion to the police. SAFE is demanding full accountability.

You know such accusations can't go without a response. So Woods and her two friends who appear in some of her content responded to the claims.

The trio of "alleged cow corruptors & part-time dairy drinkers" posted a statement on social media, "We've seen the media coverage & articles… Yes, we were in that video. Yes, there were cows. Yes, milk was consumed. Shocking stuff."

The response continues, "To clarify for anyone clutching their pearls: there was no nudity, no explicit content, no cows were harmed, harassed, or emotionally manipulated, everything filmed fell well within standard agricultural practices (unless rural bikini-wearing is now illegal - in which case, oops?)."

There was also a "let us be extremely clear" section which further explained that no animals appear in any of their content and that no laws were broken.

They reasonably concluded, "We get it, the internet loves a scandal. But this wasn't one. It was a few cheeky reels, a splash of milk, and a sprinkle of rural chaos."

"We trust authorities will continue to keep a close eye on us in case we push the boundaries further like driving a tractor in lingerie (Actually… Already did that too. Our bad.)"

Congratulations to New Zealand for taking care of all the actual animal abuse out there. They now have the free time available to harass a bikini farmer and her friends for drinking milk in their bikinis.