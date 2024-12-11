Massive Hippo Attacks Vehicle In Crazy Video: WATCH

A massive hippo wanted nothing to do with tourists in a vehicle.

It's been a minute or two since we had a great animal thunderdome video. As we all know, the animal thunderdome and nature can be houses of horror.

You never know what's waiting for you out in the wilderness. While there's some uplifting content, there's also plenty of nightmare fuel.

Hippo charges vehicle.

The YouTube channel Latest Sightings posted a video of a hippo in South Africa in the Manyoni Private Game Reserve, and wasn't very happy.

The massive hippo attacked a vehicle and bit at it. The footage is absolutely wild, and a reminder that wild animals aren't your friends.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

And just like that, the animal thunderdome strikes again! Imagine just chilling in a vehicle in a game reserve, and next thing you know a hippo is biting your vehicle.

For those of you who might not know, hippos are huge. A male hippo can weigh north of 9,000 pounds. The animal is literally the size of a vehicle, and they're not slow.

As you can see in the incredible footage above, hippos can get things chugging along when they want to.

Fortunately, this situation didn't turn into a legit nightmare and the people in the vehicle were able to make a quick getaway. Just don't test fate when dealing with the animal thunderdome. It's that simple. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.