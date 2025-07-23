Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayek Do The Unthinkable: Fly Commercial

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are two of the biggest actresses on the planet, but don't think for a second that they're jetting around the globe in a private jet… at least not all the time.

That's because at least once, the two A-list actresses were spotted on a jet bridge boarding a commercial flight in Mexico City.

A video has been making the rounds on TikTok of Jolie and Screencaps favorite Hayek boarding the plane with a bunch of normies like you and I.

The two declined to take a photo on the jet bridge (which is a terrible place to take a photo, by the way; bad lighting), but they reportedly did oblige while in the terminal.

Maybe I'm cynical, but this reeks of a publicity stunt to me, but I'm torn on whether I'd be happy to see these two on my flight.

I mean, yeah, I think we'd all be happy to see them anywhere (Va-va-voom!), but I think if I walked to my flight and saw some A-listers waiting to board, I'd be more bummed than excited.

Sure, it gives you a good story, but I'd be concerned that I'd have to sit with them. Not because I'd be nervous sitting next to two of the most beautiful women on the planet, I'd be concerned that my chiseled good looks and 5-foot-10 frame (Nature's perfect height) would mean they'd try to flirt with me the whole time while I was trying to relax listen to the Rush-heavy playlist I made for the flight.

"I don't know, Angie; maybe I'll have time to do dinner this week, but let's put a pin in this for now; I'm trying to listen to a song about a conflict between different types of trees…"

But even if I were at the back of the fuselage and they were at the front, which would almost certainly be the case, there'd still be problems.

Do you think the drink cart would ever get back to me if Jolie and Hayek are onboard? I don't. The flight crew would be fawning all over them, and Salma would be on Evian No. 4 before my parched lips had even tasted an ounce of Coke Zero.

Then by the time they finally reached me, it'd be time to begin our descent, and that would mean no complimentary beverage for this hombre.

Sad.

So, no, I wouldn't be too fired up, but I hope they had a nice trip nonetheless.

Who am I kidding? They're going back to private jets.