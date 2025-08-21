Explosive Preview Released For Unnerving New Movie With Loaded Cast: WATCH

"Anemone" looks like it's going to be a riveting movie.

Basic info:

Plot: ANEMONE explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons.

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sean Bean and Samantha Morton

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Rating: Unknown at this time.

"Anemone" trailer released.

The plot details are incredibly limited, and next to nothing to go off of. The good news is the trailer drops some hints about what might be coming.

Heads up, I'd mentally start preparing for a very dark ride with Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean leading the way.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

It looks like "Anemone" is going to be an absolutely riveting and unsettling, and any movie featuring Day-Lewis and Sean Bean is bound to be great.

Both are two of the best actors in the industry, and Daniel Day-Lewis is a generational talent with movies like "There Will Be Blood," "Lincoln" and "Gangs of New York" among his acting credits.

Also, want to feel old? Sean Bean starred in the James Bond movie "Goldeneye" nearly 30 years ago at this point.

That's easily one of the best Bond films ever made, and was an outstanding performance from Bean.

You can catch "Anemone" in theaters starting October 3rd. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.