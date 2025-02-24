SEAL Team 6 Operator Reveals Grisly Details Of Getting Shot: WATCH

Andy Stumpf spoke about getting shot in Iraq, and it's shocking how casual he is about the entire situation.

Stumpf is a former SEAL Team 6 operator and one of the most famous veterans in America. He's built a significant online following, and also hosts the popular "Cleared Hot Podcast."

He's a very interesting dude who has been through some insane things in life, and that includes a mission that went sideways during the GWOT.

Andy Stumpf talks about getting shot.

The "Antihero Podcast" - a great podcast for people who love history and military events - released a lengthy episode Monday morning with Stumpf, and he talked about the moment he was injured in war.

Stumpf was part of an element consisting of ST6 operators and Delta Force commandos hitting a target in Iraq in 2005.

Stumpf was fired by gunfire on the target, but he talks about it like it's no big deal at all. You can listen to Andy break it all down starting around 49:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To tell you how small of a world the Spec. Ops. community is, the mission Andy got shot on is the exact same mission Tyler Grey got blown up on.

Tyler was in a different position and was blown up after entering the main target building. His injuries were so bad he once told me his arm looked like hamburger meat.

What are the odds two of the most famous veterans in America being shot and blown up on the same mission? Again, it's a very small world.

Props to Andy and everyone else who has served in a Tier One capacity. They're the most impressive direct action units on the planet, and nobody comes close. Anyone who thinks any nation has better Spec. Ops. is an idiot who can be ignored moving forward.

When Tier One Americans get put to work, it's always going to be a very bad day for whoever they're hunting.

What did you think of Andy's story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.