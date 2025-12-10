Andy Dick Says 'He Doesn't Mind Doing A Little Crack Every Now & Then' After Apparent Overdose

Andy Dick is doing just fine after a video of him slumped over on a Hollywood sidewalk surfaced on Tuesday night. Well, he's doing as well as someone who has apparently overdosed can be doing the following day.

The soon-to-be 60-year-old comedian was not responding to his friends as they tried to wake him in broad daylight on Tuesday. They could be heard in the video discussing administering narcan.

On Wednesday, Dick invited a TMZ photographer to his home to discuss what took place prior to his friends breaking out the life-saving medication. He told the photographer that he is "110% percent fine" after his ordeal.

The two friends that were able to assist him were also there for the interview and confirmed that they had to grab some narcan to revive him. Dick explained that it wasn’t his friends' fault.

He had snuck away from them for a few minutes and met a guy his age, depressed and down on his luck, sitting on the sidewalk. He offered to sit with the man before the guy "whipped out" some crack.

Andy Dick addresses the viral sidewalk video and explains how friends stepped in to help

He said, "I'm like, ‘You know what, I might need a little bit of that.’ I wanted to see what he was doing, and also I don't mind doing a little crack every now and then."

Dick also set the record straight on why the apparent overdose was being recorded. That's not his friend's fault either. He had been livestreaming that day and decided to document what was going on with his friend.

If he hadn’t recorded it there's a chance Dick would have been mad at him. He expects his friend, he said during the crack discussion, to be recording all the time. The unknown man was just someone he met on the street.

"I ran away from these fools, who are my real friends. That was stupid of me, and then I just met this guy who was my age… He had kids and he was going through shit. He was smoking something on tinfoil… I know what that is… I said, ‘Just give me some.’"