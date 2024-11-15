Star Comedian Has Blunt Explanation For Why Donald Trump Beat Kamala Harris: WATCH

Andrew Schulz doesn't think President-elect Donald Trump's victory is hard to explain.

The billionaire real estate mogul will return to the White House in January as America's 47th President, and there has been nonstop analysis and conversations about how he managed to crush Vice President Kamala Harris.

Not only did Trump win the electoral college, but the 45th President turned 47th POTUS also managed to win the popular vote.

It's the first time a Republican has won the popular vote in two decades. The Republicans also held the House and won back the Senate. It was a butt kicking across the spectrum, and Schulz doesn't think it's hard to figure out why.

Andrew Schulz shares simple reaction to Donald Trump winning the election.

Unlike many talking heads on cable TV, Schulz thinks the explanation for why Trump and the Republicans won is shockingly simple. It was just a total rejection of liberalism and being gaslit.

"This is a rejection of leftist policy, it's a rejection of leftist ideology and it's a rejection of Democrats not speaking to the issues that the majority of Americans have. They went on the campaign trail and they just gaslit Americans. They said, 'The border is not really a problem and we're not actually going to do anything different than Biden.'" Schulz said in a clip from "Brilliant Idiots" with Charlamagne Tha God shared Tuesday.

The famous comedian continued, "[Harris] wouldn't distance herself from Biden. Like, she needed to throw Biden under the bus, below the bus, dig a f*cking hole in the ground and put him into it. She refused to do it, and maybe that was out of loyalty. Maybe that was out of strategy, but she needed to be like, 'That motherf*cker f*cked up. This is how I'm going to do it.' And she didn't do that."

See, Schulz didn't need to get on CNN or MSNBC and shed crocodile tears about why Donald Trump won the election.

He just accurately pointed out that Kamala poorly played her hand, and campaigning on the idea that what Americans can see isn't happening was a terrible strategy.

Shockingly, people don't like being lied to. The border is on fire, and pretending it's not isn't going to win any elections.

