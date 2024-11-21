Star Comedian Savagely Roasts Democrats: WATCH

Andrew Schulz cooked Democrats during a pretty funny rant.

The Democrats are still licking their wounds after President-elect Donald Trump crushed Vice President Kamala Harris to win the White House.

Trump didn't just win. It was a blowout. He secured the popular vote, Republicans won the Senate and kept the House of Representatives.

It was a complete and total victory, and Schulz has some thoughts on Democrats.

Andrew Schulz roasts Democrats.

"This is the problem with Democrats. You can be weird or you can be pretentious, but you can't be both. And Democrats are weird and pretentious," Schulz explained on a new episode of the "Brilliant Idiots" podcast.

He also noted some Democrats love to claim anyone who disagrees with them or questions their rhetoric is a Nazi.

He further explained, "If you disagree with Democrat rhetoric - some of it, not all of it - some of the rhetoric, the extreme rhetoric, the reaction is, 'What are you? A Nazi? What are you? Hateful? What are you? A bigot?'"

You can watch his full reaction in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cook, Schulz. Cook. I think it's safe to say we're back. Donald Trump is heading back to the White House as America's 47th President, and a star comedian is savagely roasting Democrats as weird and pretentious.

What more could you ask for? Can you feel the vibe shift?

Schulz also isn't wrong when says Democrats are weird and pretentious. Remember when Tim Walz wanted everyone to believe he was a big gun guy and then appeared to struggle loading a shotgun? We were just told to not believe our eyes.

Unfortunately for Democrats, people didn't buy their attempt to rebrand.

What do you think of Schulz's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.