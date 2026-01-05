Amy Schumer Dumps Out Bikini Content That Will Have Fat LIBS Questioning Her Loyalty

Will Amy Schumer bend a knee to the angry LIBS when they come for her?

Imagine how pissed off the fat, disgusting, LIBS are at Amy Schumer right now.

After years of being a loyal ally who was firmly in their corner of misery, Schumer, 44, turned her back on the LIBS Sunday night by dumping out Instagram bikini content that has some, me, thinking she's about to go on a Girls Gone Wild streak in 2026.

It's everything the FAT LIBS hate. Their ally is living in this world where Paris Hilton is commenting on Amy's IG bikini shots. "American Pie" MILF Jennifer Coolidge slid into the comments as well to tell Amy, "Wow! WOW WOW !!🔥👏."

The seething LIBS used to be able to depend on fat Schumer. She once had around 200 people walk out of her stand-up show in Florida after she went off on Trump. She was an ultra-feminist that was more concerned with banning guns than how to fit into a bikini on Instagram. Fat Schumer used to take shots at Jeff Bezos for trips to space. Now she's dumping out bikini content like she's a Hooters waitress.

You've lost her, LIBS.

Schumer promises she's not about to turn MAGA, but all the signs are there that cracks are forming in the foundation.

"My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And the last photo I’m on the trip. This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter," Amy promises while noting those last two promises as some sort of olive branch to the angry LIBS.

"(L)et’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love," she added.

Woah, wait just a minute here Amy. That's some serious MAHA energy, girlfriend. Back in 2024, LIB journalist Zoe Williams wrote a piece for The Guardian that was titled, "Getting fit is great – but it could turn you into a rightwing jerk."

This is how these idiots think. Stick with me here.

"But there is a dark side to wellness, which I always, for shorthand, thought of as political: getting fit makes you more righting," Williams wrote. "The mechanism is incredibly simple: you embark on this voyage of self-improvement, and more or less immediately see results. You feel stronger and more energetic, probably your mood lifts, and pretty soon you think you are master of your own destiny."

She was just getting warmed up.

"You’re still not, by the way: destiny does not care about your step count. But until that fact catches up with you, which it may never, there you are, high on self-righteousness. You can tell this has happened to you when you start inhaling performatively, like the hero of an Ayn Rand novel," Williams continued."

Like I said, Schumer is playing fast and loose with her LIB roots by posting that bikini content. Cracks are forming. One minute you're anti-Trump extracting Maduro, the next minute, you slide into a bikini & you're happily scrolling through Sora AI-generated Maduro club mixes on TikTok.

"Wellness could turn you into a bit of a jerk, is what I’m saying," Williams concluded.

In other words, it's just a matter of time the LIBS accuse Amy of being MAHA. Watch how quickly these idiots tell her to get in line. How will she react? That's one of the first storylines of 2026.

Stay tuned.