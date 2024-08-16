Shocking Turn Of Events, Amish Woman Who Went Viral For Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Routine Is An Actress

This one hurts. It's with a heavy heart that I report, in a truly shocking turn of events, that the Amish woman who went viral on TikTok by recreating the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Thunderstruck dance routine isn't Amish.

Who could have seen this coming? Call me naive if you want to, but I truly wanted spice0765 and the more than six million views on that viral video to be real.

It turns out, following my heart instead of my brain led me astray once again. The Amish rising star is actually an actress. She was playing the role of an Amish character.

After millions upon millions of views and nearly 300k followers on TikTok, she decided to come clean. In her big reveal she pretends that she got lost being a method actor. Again, another lie.

The truth is, she made a few videos dressed up as her character and things got away from her. Now she's going to have to deal with crashing back to reality not as the Amish superstar she once was.

This actress stole our Amish TikTok star

Let's not stress about or focus too much energy on what could have been. I know how hard this is to find out. She had reeled me in with the Thunderstruck dance routine too.

I had even said I wanted to still be around when the butter-churning videos started to drop. I knew when I wrote that this was all going to come to an end one day.

But it wasn't supposed to end like this. Once the butter-churning videos ran their course, she was supposed to find life in front of the barn much more exciting than what had gone on behind it.

She was supposed to pack her bags and head to Los Angeles with big dreams of becoming the biggest former Amish superstar in the world. We'll never have that ending.

This actress took that from us. I liked her much more as a rising Amish TikTok star.