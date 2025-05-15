Sydney Sweeney's New Western Movie Looks Electric: PREVIEW

Sydney Sweeney's new movie "Americana" looks very interesting.

Basic info (via Lionsgate):

Plot: A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex, with Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon

Director: Tony Tost

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Rating: R for violence, language throughout and some sexual references.

Trailer released for Sydney Sweeney's new movie "Americana."

The trailer for "Americana" hit the web early Thursday morning, and it appears like the modern day Western will definitely be checking out, judging from the preview.

After all, how could a movie with Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser not be worth at least giving a shot? Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This looks like it's going to be Hollywood giving viewers another unique and fresh film. That's what people want to see.

Enough with the remakes and superhero films. That garbage is exhausting at this point. I'd be happy if I never had to hear about another Marvel movie for the rest of my life.

One of the reasons I'm most interested in "Americana" isn't just because of Sydney Sweeney. It's because of Hauser.

He exploded onto the scene out of nowhere when he played Richard Jewell in Clint Eastwood's hit "Richard Jewell."

He absolutely stole the show as the downtrodden hero and falsely accused Atlanta Olympics bomber.

Now, he's teaming up with one of the most popular women in America for a film about a "clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact."

You really don't have to say much more to sell me.

You can catch "Americana" in theaters starting August 22, 2025. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.