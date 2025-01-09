Gritty New Western Series Shocks Viewers, Is Incredibly Violent: REVIEW

"American Primeval" is officially out on Netflix, and it's a crazy series.

Basic information:

Streaming site: Netflix

Episode count: Six

Director: Peter Berg

Creator: Mark L. Smith

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Kim Coates, Shea Whigham, Dane DeHaan and Saura Lightfoot-Leon

Plot: This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land.

"American Primeval" is an incredibly gritty Western series.

I was excited for "American Primeval" the moment I saw the trailer and got a look at the cast list. A Western series starring Taylor Kitsch and Shea Whigham?

I couldn't sign up fast enough. It premiered Thursday on the streaming giant, and it's an absolutely insane ride.

I cruised through the premiere episode, and was hooked the entire time. The first thing to know about "American Primeval" is that it's insanely dark.

No matter what you think dark might be, it's likely darker. That's what you get with Peter Berg. There's no sunshine or happiness. It's among the darkest shows I've seen in a long time.

It has a similar feel to the first season of "True Detective." It also includes a *BRUTAL* attempted rape scene that ends with a gory stabbing with perfect sound editing to make you want to jump out of your seat.

Anyone who is expecting "American Primeval" to be like "Little House on the Prairie" is in for a shock. It's brutal from the opening scene through the final credits of the first episode.

The plot revolves around Isaac (Kitsch) leading Sara Rowell (Gilpin) through the untamed region of Utah in 1857. Surrounded by Native American tribes, the Mormons, outlaws and nature, the odds of survival don't look high.

However, Sara has some secrets of her own, specifically allegations she's a killer and the hunt is on for her. That's the baseline of the series, and it's off to the races from there.

The premiere episode also features an absurd massacre scene (history buffs might not be surprised by who carries it out) that is as hard of an R-rating as you'd ever see in a movie. It's going to make your stomach sick if you can't handle violence.

There's a couple of people I simply have to give a shoutout to for their performances. First is Shea Whigham. He's outstanding as Jim Bridger - a real American western man with an incredible legacy.

Is there ever a scene Whigham is in on a show or in a movie where he doesn't steal the scene? If it exists, then I certainly haven't seen it.

Also, a big shoutout to Dane DeHaan, who plays Jacob Pratt. The man is so unbelievably menacing and disturbing, even when his character might not be intending to be.

Lastly, is it a surprise that Taylor Kitsch is must-watch television? It shouldn't be. He's another talent that is always impressive on screen. Whether it's "Friday Night Lights," "Lone Survivor" or something else, the man always brings his A-game.

It's no different in "American Primeval."

Where will "American Primeval" go from here? I don't know, but the premiere was excellent. It doesn't glorify the era, which was a nightmarish hellhole unlike anything people living today could ever imagine. If you have the stomach for it, I'd suggest giving the series a shot on Netflix. Are you already watching? Let me know your thoughts (no spoilers!) at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.