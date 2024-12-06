Netflix Releases Bone-Chilling Preview For New Western: WATCH

Netflix's new series "American Primeval" looks awesome.

The plot of the upcoming limited series from the streaming giant is described as, "This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land."

Does that get your heart racing a little bit? I hope so because it sounds awesome. The trailer will also chill you to the bone.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Netflix releases trailer for "American Primeval."

How epic does this series look? It looks like it's going to be incredibly gritty and dark, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

This series looks like it's going to be nothing but pain, and I say that as a compliment. That's what life was like exploring the west in the 1800s.

There's no point in shying away from it. The cast also has some serious talent with Shea Whigham and Taylor Kitsch in leading roles. The latter has been great since his time on "Friday Night Lights" and Whigham is among the most underrated actors in Hollywood. There's nothing that man does that isn't worth watching.

Add in the fact Peter Berg is directing, and I think we have a pretty clear recipe for success.

You can catch "American Primeval" starting January 9th on Netflix. As a huge "Yellowstone" fan and a man who simply enjoys the genre, there's a 100% chance I'm going to give Netflix's new western a shot.