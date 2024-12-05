American Hero Flavor Flav Says NBC Booted Him Out Of The Backstreet Boys Dressing Room At Tree-Lighting

Flavor Flav — the eternally positive hype man who is making it his business to spread positivity wherever he goes, like a clock-wearing Johnny Appleseed of good vibes — says that NBC gave him the ol' heave-ho when he tried to pay the Backstreet Boys a visit in their dressing room ahead of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting Wednesday night in New York City.

I have no idea what Flav was doing at the tree lighting. He just shows up places, and that's kind of the fun of Flavor Flav.

A couple of years ago, I was watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and they showed the crowd at Herald Square, and I thought, "That dude in the Milwaukee Bucks jacket looks like Flavor Flav."

That dude in the Milwaukee Bucks jacket was Flavor Flav.

So, it's not unusual for him to show up at an event like this, but according to The New York Post, Flav claimed in since-deleted tweets that NBC didn't want him anywhere near the Backstreet Boys (can we change their name to Backstreet Men now that they're all like 50?).

"I feel weird… I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite and I was escorted to see my boys… THE BACKSTREET BOYS… and we were backstage in their dressing room… security came up to me and said: @nbc Does not want me in this area and I need to leave," he wrote.

Why wouldn't they want Flav in the mix?! The man single-handedly saved US Women's Water Polo and Red Lobster in a single calendar year. Maybe Flav wanted to save Christmas next.

How many things have you saved? Exactly.

To make matters worse, Mr. Flav says that NBC wanted him out pronto… but not before they got some social media content from him.

"At the same time… their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content," he explained. "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone?? all I ever do is try to spread joy and love… and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics," he added, referencing his work with NBC during this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Flav nuked that tweet, but it sure sounds like being told to leave the Backstreet B̶o̶y̶s̶'̶ Men's dressing room affected him deeply.

Aw man… the poor guy just wanted to talk to Nick Carter and those other guys whose names no one knows.

But this is Flav we're talking about, and if you thought NBC would keep him from having a great time at the tree lighting, you must be new to the world of Flavor Flav.