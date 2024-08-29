American Airlines Passenger Goes Nuts, Smashes Ticket Desk With Hammer

An American Airlines passenger became so irate after purchasing a phony ticket that he ended up taking a hammer and began destroying the airline counter's desk and screens.

I'm not sure what happened during the pandemic, but for some reason there's something triggering about people when it involves airlines. Literally lunatic behavior is almost commonplace, whether it's people using airplane aisles as the bathroom, mid-flight melees and fistfights, or on this occasion, a guy going HAM with a hammer.

The unnamed passenger was flying from Chile's Santiago’s Nuevo Pudahuel Airport to Miami where he was catching a connecting flight to Haiti. However, onlookers say that when he was getting ready to board the airplane, that his ticket was in fact a forgery that he bought from a scammer.

Needless to say, the guy did not take the news well as he began screaming before going into his bag and pulling out a HAMMER. I was unaware that hammers were allowed on flights, but here we have this guy thinking he was just going to stroll onto a passenger jet with one.

AIRPORT HAMMER FREAK-OUT IS TOP-NOTCH PSYCHO MOVE

Fortunately for the other passengers, the guy's freak-out came at the airport and not onboard the airplane, but the news wasn't so good for the countertop. Immediately, the man began completely demolishing the American Airlines counter, at one point even climbing up and destroying all the TV and computer screens. As far as flip out's go, this was definitely a good one. It's hard to understand exactly what he's screaming, but I'm sure it has something to do with whomever or wherever he bought the counterfeit ticket from - something tells me it wasn't Orbitz or Kayak.

Authorities say that the amount of damage could be over $20,000 from the man's hammer attack, who was arrested by authorities.

Just the type of video one wants to see before what is expected to be a record-setting Labor Day weekend of travel!