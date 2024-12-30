Amazon Cuts Most Important Scene From 'It's A Wonderful Life'

An abridged version of the acclaimed Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" on Amazon Prime Video includes all but one scene – the scene widely considered the most important of the entire film.

Amazon's version of the 1946 film excludes the popular "Pottersville scene" in which George Bailey wishes he had never been born, prompting his guardian angel to remind him that he needs to earn "his angel wings."

As Fox News Digital reported, "Outraged fans said the scene sets up the rest of the movie and, without it, the movie abruptly jumps between scenes without the full context of the story."

In the original version of the film, George tells his guardian angel that he believes he is better off dead, to which the angel explains that he does not know all he has done in his life.

The angel, Clarence, then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn't been for all his good deeds over the years. The alternative reality helps George realize he has a wonderful life.

Quite the edit.

In Amazon Prime's version of ["It's a Wonderful Life"], details of what led to his changed attitude towards his life are left out," FNC adds. "Instead, after the angel tells George he has to earn his wings, the scene cuts to George joyously running through the streets after he's realized the value of his own life."

So, what led to the egregious change? Did the scene offend the wrong person?

Honestly, it doesn't sound like it.

According to the Daily Mail, Amazon Prime appears to have removed the scene due to a "copyright dispute" following claims that the scene is based on a short story. Then again, the full version of the film is still available on Prime, even if not promoted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Amazon for comment.

What's next? An abridged version of "Citizen Kane" without the scene showing the word "Rosebud" engraved on Charles Kane's childhood sled? "Bad Santa" without Thurman Merman learning the truth about Santa Claus?

By the way, we all agree that "It's a Wonderful Life" is a Mount Rushmore Christmas film, right? The original version, that is.