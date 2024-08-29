Star Of Canceled 'Star Wars' Series Blames Conservative 'Bigotry' For Failure

The star of the failed Disney show "The Acolyte" wants the world to know conservatives are to blame.

The "Star Wars" series on Disney+ was canceled after just one season due to it being trashed as absolutely awful TV.

The show holds an 18% rating from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Is it possible that Disney and Leslye Headland simply had no idea what they were doing and made a bad product? After all, getting an 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from viewers is borderline impossible.

Of course not. Conservatives are to blame.

"The Acolyte" star blames conservatives for leading hate campaign.

It's borderline impossible for people in the entertainment industry to ever look inward when assessing why something has gone wrong. Amandla Stenberg isn't any different.

She said the following in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story when discussing the show ending after a single season (via Forbes):

"It’s not a huge shock for me. Of course, I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren’t aware there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced. When it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it. That’s when we started experiencing a rampage of, I would say, hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language towards us. And you know this really affected me when I first got the job because it’s just not something, even though I anticipated it happening, it’s not something you can fully understand what it feels like until it’s happening to you."

I'm sure having a show canceled isn't fun, but there's nobody to blame other than the people involved. The idea that conservatives have the power to get Disney - a proudly left wing company - to dictate its programming lineup is comical.

The show was simply awful. It featured a pronouns scene for an animal character. Someone put the scene in a script and it made it all the way to the final cut without anyone noting the insanity of it.

Stuff like that is a much bigger reason why "The Acolyte" is over than conservatives on X.

We're not done yet. Headland and Stenberg went mega-viral when they embraced the idea it was the gayest "Star Wars" story ever told.

Smart. If there's one thing "Star Wars" viewers are hoping for it's a bunch of woke storylines over epic fight scenes.

OutKick's Ian Miller also made a great point following the show being canceled when he noted it just makes no financial sense. You can't have a show with a budget of around $100 million and no dedicated audience.

Of course, none of that seems to have factored into Stenberg's thinking.

The show was bad, Disney made a business decision and it's really that simple. There's no grand conspiracy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.