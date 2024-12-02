Amanda Casey Vance Celebrates Another Winning Season For Mike Tomlin Before Defending Her Steelers Fandom

Instagram superstar Amanda Casey Vance found herself in an interesting spot on Monday. The gambling influencer was forced to defend her Pittsburgh Steelers fandom.

How did this happen? She's been upfront about her Steelers love for a long time now. It's not like she just popped up on social media one day wearing a Steelers jersey.

Vance, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader who was raised a die-hard Steelers fan, celebrated Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a familiar picture of her in a jersey and a mention that head coach Mike Tomlin had secured another winning season.

Innocent enough. A fan doing what fans do and celebrating a win for her first-place Steelers. The win also erased a bet she made where she said she would get a "Let's Ride" tattoo if the Steelers didn’t win 9 games.

That sounds like an authentic fan to me. Apparently, not everyone felt the same way. Her fandom was questioned for doing what fans do and calling for Tomlin to be fired for losing to a two-win Cleveland Browns team.

Amanda Casey Vance is a die-hard Steelers fan

So, instead of getting to fully enjoy the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers are 9-3 and in the driver's seat in the AFC North, Vance had to defend herself and explain to some losers what being a fan means.

She's on the grass in the stadium in her Steelers gear. The fact that she called for her head coach to be fired after a terrible loss one week then praised him for another winning season the next proves she's a real Steelers fan.

That's what fans do. They ride the ups and downs and do and say irrational things.

She owns Dolphins gear because she cheered for the team in college. She might call out a former Steeler for allegedly sliding into the DMs, but none of that diminishes her love of the Steelers.

Bandwagon fans are going to come and go, but Amanda Casey Vance isn't one of them.