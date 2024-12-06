Amanda Balionis Sheds Her CBS Uniform For The Beach, Hobbled Delta Passenger Goes Berserk & 'LE TITS NOW!'

First work week of December in the books. Done. Kaput. Gone. Just like that, we're on to Week 2. That means we have 19 days until Christmas. Nineteen.

Can you feel it? The looming dread of waiting till the last minute, even though you told yourself you'd be different this year?

The stress of knowing that an inevitable family fight is happening three weeks from today? The sadness that comes with not being able to use your credit card until Memorial Day, because it's gonna take six months to pay off the nonsense you've racked up over the past three weeks?

The best. Love the holidays!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we de-stress at the beach with CBS golf girl Amanda Balionis, and hopefully work on our tan before seeing relatives you haven't seen in a full year.

What else? I've got gambling influencer (and Nightcaps OG) Amanda Vance (FAU Amanda!) returning to class today for the first time in a while, the best of the rest from a big week of #content, and I have to give Russell Wilson some credit.

I know – class is more fun when Russ is insufferable. But he's been cooking this year and clearly Ciara has upped her game, too. Fair is fair, and when you're dropping selfies like you'll see in a bit, you get props around here.

Don't say I never did anything for you, Steelers fans!

OK, let's roll. I've got a downtown Christmas tree lighting to gear up for here in a few minutes. Apparently, Santa's parachuting in around 5:30. True story.

God, I love this state.

Pencils up! It's a Friday 'Cap.

It's championship weekend, and I have a serious question

I've actually been thinking about this for a while, and just kept forgetting to ask all season. Now that it's postseason time, I need to ask it before it's too late.

Has anyone out there actually watched any of the Big Ten on CBS this season? Remember CBS? The network that used to have the SEC and had the greatest theme song of all time?

This is its first year without the SEC, and I realized last week that I've watched Brad and Gary maybe – maybe – a total of 30 minutes this season. And I'm pretty sure all of that was for the USC-Michigan game.

Like, look at THIS:

It's just an all-time bag-fumble by CBS. We may never see a network screw up this badly again. I'm serious. Think about it …

How often have you actually heard the CBS theme this season? It was a weekly staple in my house for two decades. Every Saturday. Like clockwork.

This year? I honestly can't remember even watching an intro to a game, much less a game itself. I mean, I feel like most weeks you were choosing between the No. 2 SEC Game of the Week on ABC at 3:30, or Penn State/Ohio State beating Purdue by 40 points on CBS.

It's sad. Tomorrow, Brad and Gary get Penn State-Oregon at 8. That's not an awful game by any means. But you're telling me CBS wouldn't rather Texas-Georgia at 4?

Anyway, here's the opening to last year's final SEC championship game on CBS for those who forgot what Brad and Gary sounded like.

What a week of #content!

I mean, chills. Just chills. How miserable have those two been this season? I just can't imagine going from the best SEC game each week to whatever Big Ten slop was left after Big Noon took the marquee game.

I'd be furious if I were them. Just furious. Oh well. You live and you learn, I reckon.

OK, let's clear out the Twitter bookmarks from a big week of #content. Great week for Hawk Tuah!

Riley, Russ, Delta & Amanda!

Just a ton to break down there. Might be my favorite roll of #content of the year.

1. Snack wraps are back? I'm all in. Alllllll in. Those things were insane. I golfed last week with three Gen-Zers, and none of them knew what a McSalad Shaker was. We were at the turn and stopped in at the snack shack, and they had salad in cups. They were all amazed.

"Reminds me of the McDonald's McSalads, am I right?" I said.

They all looked at me like I had three heads. They had NO clue what I was talking about. I was so depressed my next tee shot was a pop-up to left field, which happened to be a giant lake. First lost ball of the day.

2. Best cereal milk? Easiest question of the year. Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Not even a close second.

3. I love Tits Now season. A tradition unlike any other. Add in the Jesus sign, too?! What a start to the year!

OK, rapid-fire time because Air Force Santa has just taken off from the regional airport down the street. First up?

Riley poses a solid question as we head into the weekend:

"They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family," a rep told TMZ.

The term transmasculine is used to refer to several different groups of people, all of whom were assigned female at birth (AFAB) but identify with masculinity, including transgender males, and AFAB nonbinary.

Got all that, Riley? Good! God, I hate this time period. Our kids are going to laugh at us so hard in 10th grade history a decade from now.

Next? Looks like the folks in the airline industry are ready to rock and roll this holiday season!

My God. What verbal display from this cat. Pretty sure he used every cuss word in the book in his two minutes. Impressive.

Year of the Road Trip, people. Let's finish strong. Make Roads Great Again!

Just like Russell Wilson, inexplicably, has made the Steelers great again:

Honestly, I know I give Russ a hard time, but I've always said if he's cooking on the field, he can be a dork off of it and I won't say a thing. Notice that I haven't been mean to him once since he started playing like a top-tier QB again?

Good to have Ciara back to her prime, too. Everything is coming up Pittsburgh right now, including No. 1 Steelers fan – and the World's Top Gambling Influencer – Amanda Vance!

Take us home, Amanda Balionis!

Welcome back to class, Amanda! Been a while. And for those losers on the internet attacking Amanda lately and accusing her of being a fake Steelers fan, you can piss right off.

She's a rockstar and deserves to be treated as such. Nightcaps has been on the FAU Amanda train for two years now, and it ain't slowing down. Get on board, or get the hell off the tracks.

OK, that's it for today, and for this week. LOADED class. Let's go have a big weekend.

Take us home, CBS Amanda.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did you watch CBS this season? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.



