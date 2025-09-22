Amanda Balionis Had The Boys Barking On Instagram With Her Farrah Fawcett Look, Skattebo Is A Beast & RED MEAT

Plus: Can the Reds do the unthinkable and make the playoffs?

My brain is scrambled right now: The Bengals look like the 1990s Bengals while MY Reds look like the 1990s Reds

I'm not sure how to process this right now.

That might've been one of the strangest Sundays in my sporting life. I sat there watching the Bengals commit three penalties on the first two plays against the Vikings and then proceed to get their asses kicked for four hours straight.

At halftime, I had to get out of the house. I told the kids they were getting ice cream due to my misery.

Then, after returning home, Screencaps Jr. told me the Mets were losing. Meanwhile, the Reds had a 1-0 lead in the 4th.

WHAT!?!

You're damn right I got dialed right back in, minus the Bengals game. I turned it off. Blocked it from my memory.

And then it happened — MY Reds, a franchise that hasn't won a playoff series since 1995, and a franchise that has been to the playoffs just five times in 30 years, somehow closed out the Cubs and is now six games away from making the playoffs.

I cannot believe this franchise has sucked me in for six more games.

Bonus: The Reds hold the tiebreaker against the Mets. Can the Reds play .500 ball the final week of the season and force the Mets to go 4-2?

I'm not going to lie, I'm nervous over Reds baseball and it feels amazing.

As for football, what a day it was for the art of blocking field goals and interceptions to the house. Between the ending in Cleveland, Philly and Tampa, the NFL reminded us why it's the most-powerful drug in sports.

Someone on here asked how to watch the NFL once your team is done for the season. Root for chaos like we saw Sunday.

How big was that ending in Cleveland? Look at what happened in the Circa Survivor pool where 1,800 entrants saw their season come to a close in that chaos.

Meanwhile, 2,000 entries were saved by the Buccaneers after the Jets returned a blocked kick for a TD.

Todd Bowles put it best after his team figured out a way to win.

"You've got to be f--king sh-tting me," Bowles said of his thoughts when it looked like his team was going to lose a game it dominated for 3.75 quarters.

— Harvey D. in the 419 is miserable over the Bengals performance:

The hair is way too gone to pull a mullet off. Good thing my beloved Bungles are warping me back to the 90's at light speed.

We have 2 to 3 more yrs until Joey B. pulls a Carson Palmer or Andrew Luck. I am calling it

The receivers will bail because the Super Bowl window is shut, if not locked with the shutters pulled. Everybody chases a ring. They won't get one in the Nati.

Everything old is new again. Wash, rinse, repeat. It was fun while it lasted.

I so hope I am very wrong in my prognostications, but it's deja vu all over again.

— Jim T. reminds me that I declared the Reds' season was over like two weeks ago:

Did we give up too early? Because now they're tired with the Mets.

How they could get swept by the lowly A's, then sweep the Cubs is beyond me ....

Kinsey:

Guilty as charged. I buried this team after the A's series and I'll be damned if they didn't go out and pitch their asses off against the Cardinals and Cubs.

Where's that reader who was BASHING me over the Reds pitching?

Let's all agree, that wasn't a great Saturday of college football

— Adam in Sidney, NE was so fed up with the Cornhuskers that he wrecked the calm of the neighborhood on a Saturay with his Stihl trimmer:

You called the Husker -/ichigan correctly on Screencaps Saturday morning. Please add Ball knower North of the Clay Travis line to your job title at Outkick.

I fired up the Stihl line trimmer and put my Big10 stress in the rearview mirror for an hour.

Gonna go watch an oldschool Dennis green rant or now on YouTube.

GBR.

, mow on Thursday!

Kinsey:

Bonus points for the Kirkland shirt. Adam's a longtime reader. He knows the content game.

— Dillon from the Crosby, North Dakota crew roasts me after that Bengals game:

Hey Joe, been awhile since emailed in. Pretty good Sunday, got 13 holes in this morning at the country club (the golf game was absolute garbage, equivalent to the Bengals effort). Had to quit to get home before the Vikings game.

Hopefully it isn't the last round of the year, but fall is upon us and days get pretty short. As a vikings fan it was fun to not sweat out a game, it doesnt happen often. Really cool to see ND boy Carson Wentz live out his dream, playing for the vikes.

— Tom K. watched some football over the weekend including his Packers gag away what should've been an easy win:

From the ESPN article:

'Illinois coach Bret Bielema was "at a loss for words" after the Illini's most-lopsided loss as a ranked team in the AP poll era.

"I've never been a part of anything like that," Bielema said.'

Perhaps ol' Bret forgot when he hung 83 on the Hoosiers in 2010 in an 83-20 Badger victory. Lord, I hate the self-unaware.

https://uwbadgers.com/sports/football/stats/2010/indiana/boxscore/1486

I really hope your son enjoys running. A few of the greatest highs I've ever had have been "runners highs." Better than anything money can buy or a doctor can prescribe.

If you have any Vets in your audience, I'm available for free, absolutely non-binding advice for veterans benefits. I just finished 15 years at the Veterans Pension Center in St. Paul, MN. I'm pretty well versed on compensation and pension issues.

Screencaps readers are calling for a Michael Jordan influence at this year's Ryder Cup

— Garret N. says:

Have you been to the Ryder cup before as a fan or for work-related? The thing that I haven't heard discussed is the MJ factor. He was all over Medinah in 2012 and since he's tight with Keegan, I assume he will be behind the ropes for at least some of the weekend.

He was right in the mix in 2012 if you remember that whole story with Ian Poulter.

I was there this day, and it was about as pure of a sporting event day as I've ever had. Just a total blast, great fans, good vibes and Sunday singles is a total slugfest. Lots of celebrities in the crowd as well just right in the mix.

Kinsey:

Nope, this is my first Ryder Cup. In fact, this is my first credentialed golf event. We're all going to find out together how this goes. Remember, I'm not there to cover the golf. I'm there to cover the fans.

I'm going to let the Big J golf writers do their thing.

— Jon H. says:

If we lose this Ryder Cup, I blame the vice captain selections. Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Gary Woodland are all nice guys but don’t exactly get you fired up. I contend that Bradley should’ve added Michael Jordan (who attends a lot of these anyway, and who provides Bradley his shoes), Tom Brady, and Derek Jeter.

Three of the greatest team sport athletes ever. Can you imagine what the NY crowd on the first tee would do when Jeter walks out of the tunnel? Can you imagine how bad Rory’s tee shot would be when he walks to the 17th tee in a tied match and there’s Michael Jordan standing there?



I was at Medinah on Friday in 2012. I’m not a LIV guy, but do give Bubba Watson credit for getting the crowd to start the U-S-A chant loudly DURING his opening tee shot, and proceeded to stripe it about 330. The place exploded.

Also, here’s a future president just hanging out with his wife in the stands behind the first tee:

Random thought that went through my head Sunday while trying to forget about the Bengals: Car bras

Do people still put car bras on the front of their cars like back in the 1990s when MY Bengals were absolutely horrible?

You just don't see car bras these days. Why?

I always thought Chevy Beretta owners with car bras & blasting Queensryche while driving down Needmore Rd. in Dayton, OH were badasses.

They'd have a cig lit up. Wraparound sunglasses from Walmart. The freshly washed Chevy Beretta with the front-end bra.

It feels like yesterday.

‘Something Good That Happened To You Last Week’

— John B. in Nashville shares:

Sorry to be late to the party.

Spent 4 days in Charleston last week with my two sons cleaning up my just deceased older brother’s apartment and picking up his cremains. He had been on a fishing team, and we got with the team leader and the rest of the team and took a portion of my brother’s ashes out to sea and dropped them at the location where other deceased team members are located.

All the guys on board spoke about what a kind, gentle, intelligent person my brother was. That, the fact that my brother was no longer suffering, and the amazing strength of the bonds between my sons and our love for each other, definitely were "Something Good".

— Michigan Man Chris H. writes:

I like your idea, we all need more good news!

This is from last weekend, but worth at least two weeks of good news for me. Took my two sons (and a Bears fan friend) to see Michigan thrash CMU on Saturday and the Lions do the same to the Bears the following day.

As an added bonus my oldest son put $10 on Jahmyr Gibbs to score the first TD of ANY player in the NFL that day..and he did to the tune of $350 bonus!

Go Blue and Go Lions!

We were heading home from cross country when I saw this disgusting behavior in the far NW corner of Ohio

Guys, the stripes were bad, and I'm not even sure if it's mulching. All I could do was shake my head. The robots aren't ready to take our mowing jobs — yet.

#####################

That is it for this first fall Monday of 2025. It's supposed to rain today. It's a miracle.

Other than that, MY Lions have a biggie tonight after that Packers loss. Can the defense do just enough to win in Baltimore? I'll be watching.

Let's go get after it. Whether it's fall golf, another day of retirement or just plain work, it's time to grind.

