'Am I Overreacting After My Wife Flashed Her Boobs At A Friend's House?'

It's all fun and games until someone takes an innocent boob flash seriously.

That's the spot this husband finds himself in. He wasn’t prepared for a few drinks as he dropped his daughter off for a sleepover to end up with his wife flashing his friend, but that's precisely what happened.

Now he's left looking for answers. Should he be upset? Why is he upset? Is the fact that he feels betrayed and embarrassed an overreaction on his part? His head was spinning by the time he took to Reddit looking for answers.

He wrote, "This is pretty straightforward. My wife and I were hanging out at a friends house. Our 12-year-olds are best friends and they do sleep-overs. We usually stay for a beer or two when we drop them off."

This was a situation the couple has been in a hundred times. This time, however, it wasn’t going to end the same way that it always had. This time his wife "ended up consuming a couple too many."

That's when it happened. He continued, "While she was outside with the other couple the two wives ended up flashing the other husband their boobs."

Sometimes you're at the wrong place at the wrong time and you miss out

There was nothing to it. It was just a couple of friends teaming up to flash one of their husbands. Had he been there, he surely would have received the same treatment.

But he wasn’t there. He didn’t receive the gift of the dual flashing. He was innocently and unintentionally left out.

"I didn’t witness it, and she confessed to it when we got home later that night. I honestly felt betrayed and embarrassed by that," he wrote.

"We aren’t in college anymore and these are some of our adult friends in a very small town. What do people think?"

Is he overreacting? We should really ask the husband on the receiving end of the boob flash that question, but my gut tells me he is.

The reason he's upset isn’t what people in their very small town are going to think. He doesn’t really feel embarrassed or betrayed. He feels left out.

He's upset because he wasn’t the one being flashed. Plain and simple. This isn’t about having one too many and acting like you’re in college, this is about being in the right place at the right time.