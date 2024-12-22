Am I The A**hole For Refusing To Pay For Wife's Surgery After She Spent Savings On Friend's Boob Job?

A married man is facing accusations that he is heartless and petty after he refused to pay for his wife's "emergency" surgery. On top of that, his in-laws are furious with him.

The 34-year-old has been married to his 32-year-old wife for 7 years now. They've been saving up money for what he describes as "a long-overdue home renovation."

She had a medical issue that popped up recently that, while not lifethreatening, required immediate surgery. With that much-needed renovation in mind, he doesn’t want to pay her medical bill.

There's a little bit more to the story, as he explains on Reddit.

He said, "Last month, I found out that my wife secretly loaned $10,000 of our savings to her best friend for a boob job. She didn’t tell me until after it was done, saying it was a ‘gift of kindness’ and that I’d understand because her friend was depressed."

He was furious, but there wasn’t much he could do. The gift of kindness, as his wife put it, had already been delivered. The money came out of the family account, and he figured they would rebuild.

Then his wife, he explained, had that medical issue that the doctor said "needed to be addressed quickly." When the bill came, he refused to let her pay for it with their savings.

"When the bill came, she assumed we’d pay out of our savings, but I told her I wasn’t using the rest of the account for this since she had already decided what that money was for," he added.

"I suggested she ask her best friend to help with the bill. She called me heartless and said I was being petty and punishing her over something unrelated."

A woman's gift of kindness to her friend might cost her a marriage

Her family piled on and wasn’t happy with him "prioritizing a renovation over her health." He is standing his ground and told his in-laws they could pitch in to pay for her bills if they'd like.

His wife is now staying at his mom's, and he's on Reddit asking strangers if he's the asshole here.

The experts, for the most part, took his side. They dumped all over the wife, throwing around accusations that she's not good with money, and he was in the right for being upset and refusing to pay for her medical procedure.

Those are completely insane things to say about this situation. It's almost as if they didn’t read at all the part about this being a "gift of kindness." Her friend was depressed and needed new boobs to get out of the darkness.

Don't these people have a heart? Yes, the husband is an asshole and so are those taking his side. Had she taken the $10,000 and given it to her friend to help her with her debt or to buy a vehicle or something, then he would have every right to be upset.

His wife didn’t do that. She felt compassion for a friend in need and helped her out with the kindest of all the gifts. How is she repaid? With heartlessness and pettiness.

It's probably time to reconsider this entire marriage.