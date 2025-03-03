Alyssa Milano Tries To Win Back MAGA With Milk Content, John Kruk Tells A Montreal Story &

How many of you watched the Oscars last night?

Relax, there won't be any Oscars content this morning. I know you weren't risking your MAGA credentials to watch that unless your wife forced you to watch it.

Moving along…how about that NASCAR ending, eh?

That was actually a pretty good final 10 laps to that road race as Christopher Bell hunted down Kyle Busch and passed him with like three to go. Kevin Harvick was strong on the call down the stretch and Fox had itself a solid ending to a race that was sparsely attended.

What's going on in Texas when the stands at the finish line couldn't have been any emptier?

In fact, I'm not sure there was a single shot of the stands around the entire track where it was full or even half-full.

Moving along…how are we feeling about the price of the average Spring Break trip this year?

Bloomberg reported late last week that Americans are spending, ON AVERAGE, $8,300 this month to get out of the house with their kids. That is double the money spent by Americans in 2019.

DOUBLE!

A mom responds to all the dad advice you guys are sharing for Millennial Jesse

— Adriana in California writes:

I am a mother of 2 grown boys, 19 and 21. The new dad advice coming from all the dads is by far better and more honest and heartfelt and real than anything I heard from moms when I was a young mother. It was beautiful to read those and the new dad is lucky to get all of it. I read your column daily and this is partly why. Like everyone else says, thank you for what you do.

PS I'm pretty sure I'm a weird outlier of your fan base.

Kinsey:

You're not weird, Adriana. This can be the Maxim for men AND women, but the best I can do for the ladies out there is shirtless Tom Brady throwing a football on a beach here and there.

— Kevin in Toboso, OH slides in some last-minute advice for Millennial Jesse:

1. Play outside, get dirty, and allow them to have a little risk in their lives.

2. Read to them and model it. Limit screens. No stupid cell phones until they drive. They're just not needed.

3. Play rough with your son. Boys need that outlet. A bit of healthy fear knowing your dad can take you out doesn't hurt anyone.

4. Once they understand what money is have them share in paying for some of their things. Especially teen years. Car insurance. Clothes, shoes etc. They will treat stuff better if they have skin in the game.

5. Tell them you love them often with a hug. A dad's word of encouragement is worth more than you know.

6. Teach them to love their momma. Take care of her and protect her. She is a queen and there is a zero tolerance policy for disrespecting her.

The Woke All-Star Challenge has you guys thinking

— Thomas came up with a MONSTER list:

I like Scott from Rocky Point NYC selections, which is Grade A but as you stated in this mornings Screencaps, let’s keep the politicians out.(I also tried not to double up on Scott’s list.) Lord knows that list is endless, from federal to state, phew! Some excellent winners would be in there!

Keeping with your requirements:

Deadspin

Abbi Phillips(CNN)

Dan LeBatard

The Obama Bros(Podcast pundits)

Lewis Hamilton(just insufferable)

Chris Kluwe(still spewing crap)

Jake Tapper

Jonathon Capehart

Jimmy Kimmel

Seth Myers

Stephen Colbert

David Brooks

Philip Bump

Jonah Goldberg

Howard Dean(no longer a politician)

Brian Stelter(Mr. Potato Head)

George Soros

Alexander Soros

Jennifer Rubin

Norm Eisen

Washington Post Editorial Board, Writers & Staffers(although they are all dropping like flies given Bezos’ recent statement)

NY Times Editorial Board, Writers & Staffers

Gayle King

Mike Barnacle

Al Sharpton

David Axelrod

Van Jones

Maggie Haberman

Scott Pelley

Anderson Cooper

Lesley Stahl(Sirrrrrrrr!)

Norah O’Donnell

Robert Costa

Peter Baker

Joe Scarborough

Mika Brzezinski

Willie Geist

Donny Deutsch

David Ignatius

Eugene Robinson

John Heilemann

Frank Fegliuzzi

Frank Lutz

Stephanie Ruhle

Sunny Hostin

Joy Behar

Whoopie Goldberg(real name Caryn Elaine Johnson)

Kaitlin Collins

Adam Kinzinger(no longer a politician)

Liz Cheney(no longer a politician)

Victoria Newland

Samantha Powers

Susan Rice

Hilary Clinton

David Hogg

Harry Sisson

Eugene Daniels

Jim VandeHei

DeadlyBeast

Politico

Axios



And that’s just off the top of my head in just a few minutes! I haven’t even started on Hollywood! I gotta go, have a happy Saturday morning after thinking about all those grifter, charlatan ass kissing boot licking narcissist bleeding heart sycophant names!

— Bruce in Decatur, IL suggests:

You gotta include JB Pritzker (aka Commodious Maximus, 'Toilets', The Plumber, etc) in the All Star Challenge. Watching him try to be relevant on the national stage while his state is predictably faltering financially due to his woke desires makes him a shoo-in. Any dude at least a hundred-weight over optimum should NEVER utter 'you have to go through me', no matter how many bazillions he inherited.

Kinsey:

Bruce, like has been mentioned, we prefer to keep politicians out of this because it just brings down the mood. It's a total buzzkill to have politicians trying to out-woke each other. It's much better to have the pundits and sports world trying to prove their value to the woke world.

What does your mowing blade maintenance program look like heading into the 2025 season?

— Marty in Hailey, ID asks:

I retired from the mowing game at my peak a few years back but follow the TNML from the bleachers. I may have missed it, but have you ever discussed the all-important mower blade?

How often do you sharpen it?

How do you sharpen it?

OEM or high performance aftermarket? Mulching or catch bag? Or is the topic akin to the spices in grandma’s secret sauce or an NFL playbook? Just want to make sure the guys are ready for the season opener.

Kinsey:

The experts (Home Depot) recommend you sharpen ever 20-25 hours of usage. Let's be honest, most residential mowers aren't doing that. There are league veterans out there who probably sharpen once a month, but regular Joes are probably sharpening once a year.

For those who aren't sharpening very often, you might want to take a look at that blade before the season starts. It could be chipped, or broken off in spots due to hitting sticks and rocks. It will affect your performance. Start thinking of these little things.

Why don't NHL players wear jaw protection?

— Mike in Connecticut wonders:

I have written before about how I think hockey is the best youth sport, especially for girls. My daughter just finished her u14 season today, they didn't win much but it was awesome. We were watching the outdoor NHL game yesterday and she asked me why the NHL players don't wear jaw protection. I have no idea.

Why don't they? Any real hockey people know the answer? I love being a hockey dad for the absurd beard I grew (happy to send evidence) and the occasional day drinking, but am not an expert.

I'm very against the Barry Bonds-style protection baseball players use so they can hang over the plate and get hit by pitches - that was my best guess as to why? Hockey players want to keep some risk in the game so only the toughest make it at the highest level, but that's just a guess.

Kinsey:

Mike, the best I can do is ask a friend of mine who played multiple seasons in the AHL. I'll see what I can find out.

Multiple topics and golf bag advice

— Myron B. in the UP checks in:

A quiet moment t I write. On the advice to new father, three things to remember

1. Love your wife. Let it show. In to few years you will be empty nesters. Will also teach your son how to treat women.

2. Remember he is a boy. When the females in his live get concerned by his running, jumping or playing in the rain, remind them he is a boy and for boys that is a good thing.

3. Best advice I got 40 years ago, remember children are smarter than you. Never argue with them .

Sliding hill etiquette

The day before you wrote of your concern with lack of knowledge of sledding etiquette, I was trying to teach some to a 4 and 6 year old grandsons just north of Detroit. My son was at the top launching and I was at the bottom collecting. Yes since turning 70 I am cautious about climbing slick surfaces. Older grandson had just got off the plastic sled and was vent over trying to pick up the ripe when a preteen on a saucer wiped him out. Full back flip. He was shook up complained of a head ache threw up and we spent some quality time while he went through concussion protocol at the children's hospital. Point is others told me the young man on the saucer had spun himself coming off the top so he had control or idea of where he was . So yes don't wal up the slide are. also if there is someone in the slide area, don't slide down until you have a clear path.

As far as your golf bag, I always carry extre socks. Only has to use a couple times but nice to have dry socks.

As far as drinking beer, I don't bit as long as it is done responsible that's your call.

College baseball and April lawn mowing sound fun but living in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, they are not available

Included a picture of a turkey I smoked last week to encourage the smokers out there.

If I may, a quick question. We have a granddaughter who just moved to Alaska with 4 great grandchildren. I have been looking on line at routes to go and figure there is someone in the SC community who has been there. Please feel free to share my email if that works best.

Thanks for being willing to rise early and put out a product worth reading every single day.

Medical billing advice for MIG

— Tim B. writes:

Finally, something I think I can help with.

Go back to your insurance company's EOB (Explanation of Benefit) to see what the hospital billed and what the insurance company paid and what your remaining responsibilities are. If they haven't submitted to your insurance yet, they need to do that before you pay.

I got this advice from a neighbor who was in the billing department for a hospital when my daughter was born 35 years ago. Over $1 million before coming home six months after her birth. Best advice I could have received.

— Tim S. says:

To address Mig's medical question from 3/1/25, he should have received an explanation of benefits (EOB) prior to paying any bill to know exactly what his billing responsibilities are/were (I am a retired HR professional and told employees not to pay any medical bills until they received an EOB). Mig could contact the insurance provider at the time of his alleged 2021 bill to see if the provider (hospital) every submitted the bill through his insurance, which a provider is supposed to do before they direct-bill a patient.

I don't know if any of this will help Mig to resolve the issue. I also googled statute of limitations for medical bills in Ohio and found the following, which indicates two different timelines (4 and 6 years):

— Joe M. tries to help:

Every time you send them a letter (do nothing over the phone), staple all copies of previous letters to the current letter and snail mail it (certifying is kind of pointless). Tell them to just put it on your credit report, that way it’ll fall off sooner. Medical debt doesn’t count in almost any credit scoring model now anyway.

When my daughter got her adenoids removed in 2016, I got a bill 14 months later (after paying with my HSA before surgery). This included $654.50 for IV acetaminophen (Tylenol.) I looked up a bag of IV acetaminophen on Amazon, which was $44. I offered to settle for $40. I’m sure if the doctor had known what they were charging, he would have told us to give her a teaspoon in the waiting room.

They sent me 6 letters for the next year and a half, and every time, I sent back my settlement offer (with all previous attached copies), and told them to send me to collections, which they did after about nine months. It was a collections agency owned by… drumroll… the hospital system. They wrote the debt off about 18 months later, and I’ve never heard from them again. Nothing ever showed up on my credit report. Obviously, keep copies of everything they send you, and whatever you send them.

Homebrew Bill turns 50

— HBB wrote Saturday, just hours before turning 50:

Hey guys. Appreciate the work you do. Screencaps is how I typically get my day started. Especially during the work week, it's my sanity break. I'm grateful for the countless life advice I've gleaned over the years and the friendships forged through mowing reports, beer deliveries, grilled meats, travel pics, and Instagram models.

On March 2 I start my 50th trip around the sun. I'm far from a perfect father and husband, but I could be a lot worse. I'm just trying to make my corner of the world a bit better everyday like a lot of guys are.

Just give my sports teams a successful season once in a while. Go Big Red, go Cubs, and go Royals!

Travel volleyball dad experiences a volley bar that Home Brew Bill mentioned where travel parents suck down a bunch of beers at youth sporting events

— Greg writes:

I spent a good part of my Sunday at one of the Volley bars Home Brew Bill wrote about last week. I live about 30 minutes from Lincoln and my daughter was playing there Sunday. We got there about 730 and the bar was wide open. There were dads and moms with glasses in hand before 1st serve. Good for them. Later in the day I saw a couple of guys have a "talk", but no blows were traded. Alls well that ends well.

For new dad Jesse. I have 2 girls and they are great. We read to them everyday. Start right away. I’m not a neuroscientist, but it makes their brains activate and develop. It’s also so much fun having that little bundle on your lap while you say, "Llama Llama". We had an animal ABC’s book and my oldest would laugh uncontrollably when I said S is for Skunk. Great memory.

Getting them to sleep at that age was a challenge at times. My oldest loved the Black Eyed Peas so we would play it or sing it to her. She also calmed with the vacuum. So to keep from having to listen to "I’ve got a feeling" everyday for a hour or so , we got a white noise machine night light combo.

Both kids still use noise when they sleep today. I don’t want to disagree with Joe and the other supporters of vehicular sleep, but avoid using it as a crutch. If you are in the car naturally that’s fine, but don’t put him in the car just to sleep. You will be happy with the noise instead of the drive. Good luck.

I should've mentioned NO SUNRISE PHOTOS!

— Tyler B. got me:

You asked for no sunset photos…..so here’s a sunRISE photo. View makes the morning run a little easier.

######################

That is it for this first Monday in March. That's right, no T reports this morning. The Ts must've had a quiet weekend.

Let's go get after it. I said this was going to be a wild month. Today, it gets rolling. It's going to be a race against the clock with Spring Break coming at the end of the month.

Have a great day.

