Alyssa Milano Tries To Steal MAGA Hearts With Bedroom Content, Another Golf Course Fight & Barkley Unleashed

Plus: Baker Mayfield shotguns a beer with fans at the American Century Championship

MY Reds have done it! They're 3-games over .500 at the all-star break, which is a massive achievement

I might've pumped my fist as Terry Francona pumped his fist in the dugout Sunday as MY Reds put a bow on the first-half of the MLB season by beating the Rockies and taking the series.

Now 50-47, MY Reds are guaranteed to be .500 or better heading into late July, which was my hope and dream all along this season when I hit purchase on that FanDuel app purchase where I committed to watching this team all summer.

Here's the problem: MY Reds have the hardest remaining schedule in baseball and there are seven remaining games with the Pirates, which means they're going to face Cy Young at least once down the stretch. Oh, and the Braves are coming to town at the end of July.

Why does that matter since the Braves are down this year? Because the Braves are 94-76 against the Reds in the 21st century.

In other words, it's going to take an absolute miracle for MY Reds to stay over .500 and in the wild card chase by the end of August.

What's a phrase that needs to be retired?

— Chad asks:

What phrase do you think needs to be retired? For example, I'd go with "that's my jam." It was cute at first. Now it's beyond annoying.

Kinsey:

ChatGPT gave me a couple of good ones that could go away.

This is a whole mood

Certified banger

This goes hard

That’s my happy place

Hits me in the feels

I'm also happy to see fewer and fewer cool people & the purple hairs using "full stop" in tweets and on Facebook.

I'll admit it, we have a top-load washing machine because it was cheap, gets the job done & they seemed to work just fine for decades until the front-load designers came along

This headline comes from the NY Times:

https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/reviews/front-load-vs-top-load-washer/

Kinsey:

Here's something I can reveal about my life with Mrs. Screencaps: I do all of my own laundry.

Is that common these days?

From the text group:

Diesel does his own laundry

Canoe Kirk DOES NOT

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green hasn't answered

One Leg Bell hasn't answered

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

Zoo animals people are fascinated with, but I just don't get it

1. Hippos

I watched a video this weekend from somewhere in Asia where people were going nuts over some baby hippo. I don't get it. The thing looked like a wet river rat that was swimming in a waterway that even San Francisco street zombies wouldn't swim in.

These things (hippos) float around, take massive dumps in the water and are ugly.

Someone explain why I should be fascinated by hippos.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

Screencaps readers who have been on gameshows, or know someone on a gameshow

— Dawgs fan Sam writes:

So, my niece, Katherine, is a contestant on CBS Big Brother.

The first two episodes on CBS has not shown her much. But in this game at this point, that could be a good thing.

Take travel to the next level with AR

— Brandon in North Houston suggests:

Was just reading Kevin's email on Saturday and 100% agree, it sucks. That got me to thinking..I've recently changed roles in my company and am doing a LOT more travel.

Something that's been a game changer for me are the XReal One (#notsponsored) AR glasses. I plug them into my phone or iPad and am instantly in my own private theater with a 200" screen. I'd love to hear what gadgets other readers use.

Also, airport time is its own time...0600 beers are 100% acceptable.

Kinsey:

So, you're saying the best way to handle travel these days is to leave the real world for the virtual world to make the real world more bearable. Interesting.

These glasses start at $300 on Amazon.

#notsponsored

What's your problem, California?

— Chris S. says:

Know you like the Costco, so thought I’d pass this along. I’m hanging in the Costco food court having a slice of that delicious pepperoni pizza, when I glance down at the paper plate to see this:



So the plate is compostable anywhere except CA??? What a joke. Guess CA prefers to fill its landfills with this type of stuff that everywhere turns into compost. Got it. Do better CA!



Love SC…keep up the great work!

##################

And that is it as we enter mid-July when it's typically super quiet as we wait patiently for football season.

It's a big week around here. I have golf on my schedule this week. Life is back to normal after baseball season.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :