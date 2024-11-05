Alyssa Milano Shocks No One With Her Election Day Reveal, Saquon Vs. Undertaker & Gottlieb's Sweaty Debut

Are you buckled up?

I can't wait for the neighborhood to go back to front yards without election signs. It'll also be nice for our kids to turn on YouTube and not have election ads pop up every single time they play a video.

Let's get this over with.

- Beau in Toledo was out early to vote at a high school that sits a mile south of the Michigan border:

The line outside of Whitmer at 7 am... not sure why gmail flipped the picture though.

Moved steady.

Voting went smooth.

Now We Pray.

Election Day shocker!

I couldn't believe what I was reading Monday in the group text. MAGA Diesel hinted at being out of town this week and then he dropped the bombshell of all bombshells: He's flying to California today and spending the night in…wait for it…San Francisco in the Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood.

He's going on some winery vacation with Mrs. D. and some other elites and the trip starts with an overnight in the lib hellhole ON ELECTION NIGHT.

Diesel swears it's not to attend some Kamala party. He better hope the OutKick Getty photo server doesn't catch him at some woke blue-haired lesbian party wearing Kamala gear. You're damn right I'm on high alert.

Screencaps Mailbag Question: Tom Brady

- Nate writes:

I've noticed that Fox Sports is promoting Tom Brady a lot in their ads. Shouldn't they be featuring the actual games instead of a retired announcer?

Kinsey:

As a Fox News Corp. employee, I WILL stand with this company in how it is promoting Tom Brady. If you invest $375 million over 10 years into Tom Brady, you damn well better advertise that Tommy's working for your network. I'm pretty sure Fox is promoting its games of the week, which Tommy works. The problem, so far, for my employer, is that Brady has worked some real dud games. The Cowboys suck (according to Dak) and the Lions-Packers game didn't turn out to be a classic. Brady will be on the call for the 49ers-Bucs game in Week 10. That's a 4-4 vs. 4-5 matchup. Why isn't Brady working the Eagles-Cowboys game? Because CBS will have the rivalry game for the first time in 31 years.

Why am I not allowed to call it Florida-Georgia?

- Matthew F. corrected me after I spent Monday writing about the cops vs. fans incidents during the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party:

First off, it's Georgia-Florida, not Florida-Georgia.

Second off, I was in the club level and a guy in front of me got escorted out. He was being super loud and annoying, yelling curse words, but other than that nothing major. Someone told security, they called the cops and they came up and got him. Never asked what happened or asked anyone around him, just believed what security told him and escorted him out. It was kind of a joke, honestly. I get there's maybe not a lot of patience in situations like these, but you gotta at least talk to folks around him and see what was going on. I thought he was super obnoxious, but by no means was it enough to get kicked out.

This was my 24th straight Georgia-Florida game (26th overall) and I can assure you the police behavior has gotten progressively worse over the years, so none of this really surprises me. They can never get the traffic right- one year they had every red-light in the downtown area cut off after the game which created absolute chaos. It's almost like they TRY to make it harder on fans. I honestly think they just don't want to deal with it and want it moved out of Jacksonville. I'm not one of these liberal-defund the police-hate all cops kind of person, but I do always dread how they'll screw up the game somehow each year.

Kinsey:

There was a Reddit thread last week where the headline reads "Florida-Georgia game" and the original poster wasn't corrected by fans of the teams.

Why am I not allowed to write Florida-Georgia?

Where's the center of the gravy universe?

- Ridge Runner emails:

Yo, Joe, David E. is correct: American by birth, Southerner by the Grace Of God!

I lived in L.A. for four years and led with Tennessee the whole run. Served me well.

BTW, you can tell how far you are getting away from the South by the gravy. The quality of the gravy decreases in direct proportion to how far away you are from Tennessee until you get all the way to L.A. and there is no gravy at all.

Richard in Louisiana: nobody wants your 415 area code.

Wendy's will never die as long as there is a Half Pound Baconator.

Good win for the Bucs and Coach Bert Kreischer, always felt Franklin was a punk even when he was at Vanderbilt.

Go Vols!

Kinsey:

Someone tell me where the gravy capital of the world is located so we can do a 600-mile radius to figure out where gravy runs out of steam in the U.S.

The California HS football state playoffs are screwed up just like in Ohio

- Jim T. in San Diego says:

Had this discussion on FB over the weekend with a former teacher of mine at Alter High.

Here in San Diego County, we have three teams that went 0 for the season in the playoffs: Playoff brackets already coming into focus as San Diego Section’s regular season nears end

No matter how bad another state screws something up, California’s competitive instincts require us to screw it up even worse.

I know you're focused on the election, but how about these statistics?

I'm sure things will work out for the best for society.

Did the MAGA parlay hit on opening night of the college basketball season?

I have OutKick gambling expert Geoff Clark looking into this one for me. I don't have time to check all the scores.

######################

And that is it for this Election Day edition of Screencaps. May your candidates win. May MSNBC melt down on live TV and shed actual tears. May CNN do the same.

By the way, don't forget that it's Christmas advertising season which means it's also time for Tuesday/Wednesday #MACtion. That starts tonight with a doubleheader.

Have a great night. Don't lose family members over the election.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

