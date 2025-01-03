Allstate Tries To Scrub Disgusting Video, But Customers Are Already Fleeing

Here's the good news: the apparently very woke interns who run the Allstate marketing team have made the smart choice of deleting what might be the dumbest, most tone-deaf video on the planet.

For those who missed it, Allstate's CEO hopped on the TV during last night's Sugar Bowl and pumped out 30 seconds of hogwash about how we all need to come together and stop being so divisive in the wake of Wednesday's terrorist attack in New Orleans.

That's right. Apparently, in the eyes of Allstate, us ISIS and non-ISIS folks need to figure out a path forward. It's on us. Not them. Not ISIS. Us. It's our fault that some maniac got turned by the lunatics in the east and decided to murder dozens of Americans in cold blood.

Sorry.

Like I said, the good news is … Allstate deleted the tweet that included the video. The bad news, though? It's 2025, the internet isn't dumb, everyone was watching the game yesterday, and Americans have already begun canceling their policies.

Sad!

Allstate ain't getting away with this one

I could go on and on. Seriously, it's a war zone right now. And for good reason, by the way. I almost couldn't believe what I was watching last night and I watched this lunatic wax poetic in real-time. It was amazing.

I thought it was a spoof. I thought Allstate had been hacked. I thought ESPN … well, I figured ESPN would run something like that, so I wasn't surprised by that.

But everything else? Insane. I mean, how dumb are these people? This is why Trump won by a billion, by the way. Because of idiots like this, and woke companies like Allstate.

They only care about checking a box. About virtue-signaling to the highest degree. About catering to the .1% of purple haired Libs out there who get offended by everything, instead of the rest of us sane folks.

As Amber Harding said in the OutKick chat last night, has ISIS thought about taking a timeout against hate?

That's how dumb we are. We run commercials like "take a timeout against hate" (you've surely seen it this NFL season) and this stupid Allstate one, and ignore the fact that a maniac who was infiltrated by ISIS just murdered dozens of Americans in the street.

Gross. Good luck today, Allstate. It's gonna be a tough one.