Monster Alligator Caught On Video In South Carolina, Is Pure Nightmare Fuel: WATCH

An incredible video of an alligator on a stroll is making the rounds online.

You never know what you're going to get with the animal thunderdome. It can be a house of horrors or it can be pretty cool.

Massive buck? That's awesome. A massive alligator that could tear you limb-to-limb? Not so much, and that's what brings us here today.

Giant alligator spotted on South Carolina golf course.

The X account @Top100Rick shared some awesome footage of a giant alligator walking around Kiawah Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and the video is a must-watch.

The alligator didn't have a single fear in the world, which is par for the course (no pun intended).

I know some people see videos like this, and think it's all sunshine and roses. I definitely do not. I have zero interest in sharing golf courses with animals that are descendants of ancient creatures.

Hard pass.

An alligator gets too close to me, and the pistol is coming out of his holster. I don't care if PETA throws a fit or not.

If it's between me or a massive alligator, I can promise you I'm not taking any chances.

