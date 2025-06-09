Massive Alligator Spotted On Golf Course, Footage Is Wild: WATCH

The animal thunderdome has struck again.

OutKick readers know fully well that nature and the animal thunderdome are incredibly unpredictable. You never know what you're going to get.

One day might be uplifting and fun. The other might be pure horror. You always have to keep your head on a swivel…..especially in Florida.

Massive gator filmed on Florida golf course.

Footage of a massive gator strolling a golf course in Palmetto, Florida went viral over the weekend, and the video is nothing short of wild.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't know how people in Florida do it. I simply do not understand how people see a creature like this walking near them and they just continue to work on their short game.

I definitely wouldn't be that calm. I'd be panicking, but I guess people in Florida are just cut from a different kind of cloth.

That's why it's one of the best states in America. Now, is it the best state? That's a debate for another time, but it's certainly in the conversation.

You literally might find yourself in a "Jurassic Park" scene.

