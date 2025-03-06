Horrific Alligator Attack Leads To Dramatic 911 Call: LISTEN

We have a brutal example of the dangers of nature and wild animals.

As OutKick readers know, I regularly preach to people about not messing with the animal thunderdome (make sure to bookmark and check out OutKick Outdoors). Life isn't a movie when it comes to nature.

It's a potential horror story full of potential outcomes nobody wants to experience. Whether it's a bear attack, tourists being idiots with bison or sharks causing trouble, you can't count out anything.

Alligator attack leads to airlift in Florida.

A kayaker in Florida in the Lake Kissimmee State Park was attacked by an alligator, and its sparked a massive response, according to USA Today.

First responders airlifted the unnamed woman out of the environment to receive medical care. She was unable to move due to the extent of her wounds, according to the same report.

You can listen to the panicked 911 call from someone on the scene below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hopefully, the woman is able to make a full recovery after being attacked. This is, unfortunately, another bloody reminder of what nature is capable of unleashing.

It's also why I don't go into the wild without a gun. If I'm going into the woods, you better believe I'm going to be armed.

That's a guarantee, and it's not just because of whatever animals I might encounter. You simply don't know who you might also encounter.

When I lived in Montana there was one simple rule everyone followed:

Don't go into the mountains without a weapon.

Same logic applies pretty much wherever you are, and if I see an alligator get near me with hostile intent, it's going to get shot. Plain and simple.

Keep your head on a swivel, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

