Allie Rae Inspires J.J. McCarthy With A Sizzling Vikings Content Shoot, Justin Jefferson ICE Joke & Beer Brats

Just more disgusting behavior from Americans that have no class. Seems that is the only crowd that attends NFL games. Was true over 20 years ago when I attended my last NFL game at FedEx Field.



When will there be a national outcry, led by journalists, for a change in behavior at these games?



It’s a problem that will be hard to resolve since most of these clowns get blind drunk before they even get into the stadium. The alcohol beverages are priced extremely high inside the stadium but that doesn’t stop them.



Roger Good for Nothing Goodell should be leading the effort to try to create change. But he’s soft and a capitulator so I won’t hold my breath.

— MAGA Mark in Kalifornia is mad at Lindsey Vonn:

Joe, from a daily Outkick reader, I’m passing on L. Vonn content. She is a liberal Trump hater if you check some of her past comments.

— Robert is mad at OutKick & might put me out of work :

I found a way to kill the dumb videos in Outkick articles. I browse with Safari on a Mac.

Kinsey:

I cannot publish the rest of the email. Look, I was able to get rid of the "Read More" tab. Maybe there's a solution for the floating videos where we get ad revenue, you get a solid experience and we all win.

— Graphic Designer Wes in Texas is mad at Fox for its score bug:

I had to chime in on score bugs. I'm a graphic designer due in part because of seeing the TV graphics on NFL broadcasts as a kid and thinking "someone has to make that." I've even designed my own for fun (see final image below). So I geek out on this stuff, and I can say with great confidence that there is good and bad with score bugs. The FOX one in particular was terrible during the Super Bowl. So poorly received in fact, that they tweaked it to replace the massive city abbreviations with team logos. (below for reference) An improvement for sure, but still terrible nonetheless. Typically networks keep the same score bug until the Super Bowl they are broadcasting, but CBS also debuted a new one on Sunday, switching to the floating container in the bottom middle that the other networks are using. Personally, I like some variety in the score bugs, so I don't know why they had to do away with the bar at the bottom. There was nothing wrong with it and by comparison, it was quite pleasing. I'm starting to ramble, so here's my power rankings of current score bugs.

1. NBC - Debuted during the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl, it's pretty great. Compact and easy to read, but it will probably go away with this year's Super Bowl for something different.

2. Amazon - Very similar to NBC but a slightly different shape. Info is a little harder to digest.

3. CBS - The new box at the bottom is a nice design, but they'd have scored higher with the previous bug.

4. ESPN - It's sleek and has great contrast with the dark background and almost neon elements to the logos.

5. NFL Network - Clean and simple. High contrast with team colors and white.

6. YouTube - Also clean and simple, but using the YouTube font for team names and such leaves too much negative space between the city abbreviation and the score. Points for mimicking the shape of the YouTube play button in the design elements, though.

7. Netflix - Also mimicks the shape of the Netflix wordmark logo, which is unique, but it's an off putting shape for a score bug. Like YouTube, there's too much negative space.

8. FOX - It's just lazy. There's nothing designerly about it. FOX has had nice bugs in the past, but over time it's gotten worse and worse. Minimal is good (also, see below), but lazy is bad.

Can't wait for things to circle around back to the top corner simple score bug.

Kinsey:

Wes says this is lazy. Do you agree?

Guys, Mrs. Screencaps forced me to make a decision last night at Costco: Do I challenge her to #RespectSummer by not buying $19.99 fall/winter candles after I bought a new 55" TV for football season, or do I stay quiet?

I chose to stay quiet.

Look, I get arguments both ways on this one. I can't cheer for #RespectSummer and then allow fall/winter candles to invade the house, but then I have to weigh how much I want to watch football on the new QLED.

Plus, she hasn't lit the candles yet, so she hasn't fully disrespected Summer — yet.

Mrs. Screencaps also snagged a mum. ONE.

At the end of the day, I think we compromised pretty well as a married couple. We found a middle ground.

And before you ask, I buy 55" TVs because that's what will fit on my basement walls — two 55 inchers. Thanks to my friend Diesel for TV size shaming me two years ago during our Masters watch party. Since then, I have upgraded both TVs he shamed.

I think they were 48 inches. When I was finishing the basement, I didn't think 55s would fit. I was wrong.

BONUS Costco content:

Last night, we introduced Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III to The Wonder Years & it didn't take long before the boys were squirming over Kevin & Winnie

I'd forgotten about how Kevin and Paul got their hands on Kevin's sister's sex education books and how there was a reproductive organs sex education talk during gym class.

Screencaps the III just moved along. Meanwhile, Screencaps Jr. seems to be dialed in. He just can't get over how tiny Kevin is in junior high.

Screencaps readers find interesting jobs to keep life interesting — if you're nearing retirement, these are the readers you should be studying

— Steve E. sends in this report:

I wanted to give you a promised update and chime in on another trending Screencaps topic.

I wrote earlier about working pit safety for the Indy Car races, and a couple weeks ago, I also did it for the NASCAR XFinity races in Portland. Doing the NASCAR races is more fun for us because we get to do more; the Indy Car people bring their own people for the on track safety, but NASCAR doesn’t, so we get to do most of the on track stuff. We work directly with the NASCAR Track Services people, and we provide people for the pits, the garages, and on track. NASCAR provides some of the vehicles, and we provide the rest.

There were a number of different vehicles stationed at various places around the track

- Chase trucks - NASCAR rigs, usually the primary rig for anything on the track.

- Tool truck - They carry exrication tools (jaws, spreader)

- Fire trucks - What I was on (see below)

- Cleanup trucks - responsible for any fluid or debris cleanup. They have large hoppers of absorbent that can be spread while driving, plus hand tools. At one point, a car started leaknig oil in turn 4, and drove all the way around the track to the pits after turn 12, so he basically left a ~1.5 mile lon oil slick, so the truck came in very handy.

- Wreckers - tow trucks

- Rollbacks - platform trucks, for when the car is too damaged to be towed.

- Ambulances

- Jet dryers - Trucks with literally a jet engine (and just as loud) on the back or towed, used for blowing off the track.

I was in one of the Fire trucks, and there are four of us, organized like a typical fire engine; the driver, the crew chief, the jump medic (an AMR paramedic), and the firefighter. I was the firefighter, so in any incident, I was responsible for grabbing a fire extinguisher and putting out any fires. Some trucks have a hose system powered by bottles, but my particular truck didn’t. We also have extrication tools, but would only use them if the tool truck was busy and extrication was needed on another car. The jump medic’s primary responsibility is the driver, and the driver stays in the rig at all times so he can move the truck to block for us.

The week before the event, we did a whole day of training at the track going over track scenarios (how to block with the rig, who does what on scene), and then practicing with the different tools, and learning how the cars are built and how they function so we would know how to get the driver out and power everything down if needed.

We were out for two days, because there is a lot more than just the main race. In addition to XFinity practice and qualification sessions, there was also ARCA races and sessions (the 4th level of NASCAR ), and Pro3 races (spec BMW chassis from 1981-1985). I was stationed in turn 12, which is the last big turn going into the straightaway. After the practice session, we were sure we were going to be busy during the main race, because there were lots of cars slliding off into the grass from going a bit too fast getting up speed into the straightaway. However, they seemed to have it figured out by race time, because we ended up not doing much. I had to put out a grass fire that started when a car started up again after sliding out, and then we had to push a car back out of the barriers so he could get going again after sliding onto the grass.

From a race standpoint, Connor Zillich (the one who fell and broke his collarbone and got a concussion when celebrating after winning at Watkins Glen a couple weeks before) was clearly the class of the race. He was on the pole, and led the entire race. If they didn’t have the restarts after the stages, he would have won by at least a lap. If you watch the highlights, there was some excitement in the first turns at the stage starts, but he always managed to get out in front.

I don’t follow NASCAR closely, but the thing that struck me when I saw a video of him, is that this kid who is out there clobbering everyone is such a baby face; he looks like he’s 15. I guess he comes from a racing family and has been racing since he started racing karts at age 5, which explains why he is so good, but it’s funny how young he looks.

Now, to chime in on Crossfit, since the theme of the letters you seem to be getting on it are that a) it’s bad for you and b) you will get injured no matter how good your form is. I will just talk about my experience, which is very much the opposite. I have always been an athlete, ranging from swimming and water polo, to top level amateur racquetball to basketball, but I didn’t really get seriously into weght training until my mid 30s, and for a while, I just did the going to the ahtletic club and going through a weight routine three days per week, and on the other days I would do something for aerobic exercise, such as basketball or spinning class. However, that tends to get very boring.

I had been hearing about Crossfit for a while, so at age 48, I tried out a Crossfit gym that a couple of friends belonged to, and I was hooked, and for a few reasons (in no partiuclar ranking).

- I don’t have to come up with the wod (aka Workout of the Day), because someone else is coming up with them, and they change every day (I love variety).

- The community; working out with others is not only a lot more fun, the competition and encouragement really make a difference. There have been countless times where I know I have pushed myself much farther and harder because of others than I ever would have done on my own, and therefore I have gained much more than I would have on my own. I know some gym members who have had great home gyms, but found that they gained much more by working out with others. I have done some competitions, which are fun, and my gym hosts a semi-annual competition for the lower levels (used to be called Festivus Games, but is now called the Tru Challenge), where we we see newbies ranging in age from 20s to their 80s.

- The amount I have gained over the past 8 years in pure strength, endurance, flexibility, and gymnastic capability is immense. I can lift much more and do much more at age 56 than I ever did in my younger years. And, I have never had a Crossfit injury; the same is true for most everyone in my gym.

Now, as with any other exercise regimen, Crossfit isn’t for everyone. My daughter does it with me (we have done competitions together) and we have fun doing it. My son is very naturally gifted as an athlete, and I have tried to get him to do it, because I know he would be really good, but he prefers to do power lifting instead. We always have people who come and try it and decide it isn’t for them, and that’s perfectly fine. Knowing how Orange Theory works, I know I would be bored to tears, because I wouldn’t be pushing myself hard enough (for me, I prefer the workouts that have me on the floor catching my breat afterwards, but that’s me). At the same time, even within my gym, there are people that purposely scale down the workouts because they don’t want to go all out, and again, that’s perfectly fine. Contrary to what other writers on this topic seem to indicate, it’s certainly not the case where you are going to be pushed far beyond what you want to do or are capable of doing; in fact, the coaches that I know would rather you go easier and do it right then go too hard and hurt yourself.

Finally, the joke about "you know a Crossfitter does Crossfit because they’ll tell you" is a worn out trope that gets old. I only knew about iy myself because I had started looking into it, and I talked some friends that I happened to know did it. However, I look at it this way; if you have something good, you want to share it with others, right?

More advice on how to retire and stay busy for the guys nearing 60

— Eric has some advice:

I retired five years ago after working as a fireman for 28 years. I will call your aches and pains and raise you some PTSD.



With regard to retirement, I would say have a plan, but realize you can adjust on the fly because you don’t have to be anywhere other than where your wife or kids want you to be.



Second, Use the time to do something you have thought about, but kept putting off. Personally, I spent the first two years getting my MBA. Not because I really needed it, but it kept me just busy enough during the crappy weather in the winter; and helped me keep my brain from hitting the boredom point faster than I wanted.



Lastly, when you think about getting another job to fill the time or not get bored; ask yourself if having to answer to someone to avoid a little boredom or make a couple dollars will be worth it. I got hired by an airline to do at home ticketing, and when my wife asked if I really wanted to spend 32 hours a week for 20.00 an hour, when I could be golfing or doing anything but work, I called them back and said I had to quit. The shortest career I ever had… 45 minutes.

More advice for those turning 50 and thinking about a Bourbon Trail trip

— Twayne from East TN emails:

Screencaps is my daily news column. I love what you're doing - keep it up. I surprise my wife weekly with being in the know with the latest social media thing, but in a man's man kind of way. A credit to you, sir.

I had some information for Mr. Drew and bourbon trail planning.

My wife, sister in law, and brother in law just had an awesome bourbon trail trip about a month ago. I can't wait to go again. A couple of things:

-stay in an airbnb on whiskey row. something like 30 distilleries have at least a tasting room within walking distance. you could spend 2 days easy here. we visited rabbit hole (awesome tour), angels envy, old forester, michters, peerless. .. even bardstown has a tasting room here

-reserve your times for tours and tastings. some are hard to get in with. when I go back, i'll do a lot more tastings and a lot less tours.

-get a driver for the buffalo trace day. it's ~ 1 hour away. you can incorporate a couple more distilleries (i.e. Four roses, woodford reserve, wild turkey, j mattingly...). definitely make that a day by itself.

-plan in time for food. you have to manage all that alcohol with some food to keep you in the game

########################

That should be enough to get the day going. It's another sunny day in Ohio. It's been like this for about six straight weeks. I heard we've had just 1 ½ of rain since July. To say it's been dry is an understatement.

But, life goes on. In late October, I'll be jonesing for a sunny day. I'm going to enjoy it while I can.

Let's get out there and have a great day. Enjoy those final golf league nights.

