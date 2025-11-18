Of All The Ways To Make A Wedding About You, Getting Hurt On The Dance Floor Has To Be Among The Most Painful

Let me start out by saying that I'm not claiming this bridesmaid, who failed to pull off her signature dance move with her husband during her best friend's wedding reception, made the wedding about herself on purpose. I would never.

I will say getting the dance floor going, as requested by the bride, doesn’t mean that you have to pull out your signature dance move. And that the results of getting hurt, and taking a trip to the emergency room, are the same either way.

The bridesmaid, Hannah Buresh, was able to turn her injuries, which included a broken clavicle, into a viral TikTok and an interview with People, so all wasn’t lost. The dance gone wrong took place at her best friend's wedding on October 17.

There's evidently a lift required that didn’t go as planned and sent the bridesmaid over her husband's shoulders and onto the dance floor headfirst. She's lucky to have not been injured more seriously.

"They said it's a miracle I'm not paralyzed or worse," Buresh told People, explaining that the bride had asked her to "get the dance floor going."

The Bride Asked Her to Get the Party Going and She Delivered, Sort Of

The bridesmaid and her husband decided to swing for the fences with their signature move that they hadn’t practiced in a year. So much for getting the dance floor going.

Buresh slipped out of her husband's hand and landed on her head, neck, collarbone and wrist. She said, "I just went down. I remember thinking, 'Don't put your hands out because you'll break both your arms. Tuck your head.' Then I blacked out."

Instead of waiting for an ambulance, they took an hour and a half drive to the hospital where they found out that she had a broken clavicle that would require orthopedic surgery the following morning.

"I was just bummed to be missing the wedding more than anything," she said. "I felt like it was like my Super Bowl."

That pretty much says it all, doesn’t it?

The party went on without her, and she was able to hop on Facetime to watch the newlyweds make their exit despite needing assistance from her husband to pump milk, because she's not just a bridesmaid, she's a breastfeeding mother.

Maybe next time get the dance floor going with something a little less intense. And I don't know scrap having a signature move.