All Hell Breaks Loose At Indiana Texas Roadhouse

Folks, everyone remain calm, there are enough honey-glazed rolls for everyone.

All hell broke loose over the weekend at a west side of Indianapolis Texas Roadhouse where cops were called to regain control of the chain restaurant after multiple fights broke out Saturday night, according to media reports.

"At 10 p.m. Saturday, Avon officers were dispatched to Texas Roadhouse in the 10000 block of U.S. 36 on a report of a large physical altercation involving multiple people. Avon officers, along with deputies from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene, and found several witnesses and victims who had suffered injuries as a result of the altercation," WISH reported.

Some are saying Texas Roadhouse is the new Walmart. Or the Spirit Airlines of the Highway Restaurants.

Let's go to the action!

Other observations from this gem: