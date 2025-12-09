Alix Earle Debunks Fake DM From NFL Star, Drake Maye's Wife Brings The Baked Goods & Bird Bloodies A Reporter

Did y'all miss me or what? (If your answer is "or what," then you can kick rocks.)

But in any case, I am back after nine glorious days of no work and no doom-scrolling. Seriously, you would be amazed what a week or so off Twitter/X does for your mental health. No stupid AI slop, no rage baits, no one asking grok if this is true… glorious.

When I logged back into my work laptop on Sunday, though, I looked and felt something like this:

Absolutely worth it for several days of visiting with the family, stuffing my face with Thanksgiving leftovers and drinking beers on the beach.

And for those wondering, yes, of course, my dog Rocky came along. It was his first time seeing the ocean. Well, as far as I know, anyway. We rescued him from a shelter in North Alabama in March, so I'll assume he didn't get too much beach time before we came along.

But anyway, he loved it. And shutout to Pass-a-Grille Beach in St. Pete for being so dang dog friendly. Rocky was allowed to go just about everywhere we went. (If you're one of those people who hates seeing dogs on patios at bars, you can kick rocks, too.)

But now I've traded the white sand beaches of St. Pete for the white tile floor of my mother-in-law's house in Daytona, and we're enjoying one more week of Florida sunshine before we drive back to chilly Tennessee for Christmas.

Gotta say, though — as I sit here with my laptop in my MIL's sun room, I understand why old people all take up bird watching. This room has huge windows that overlook a lovely waterway and golf course, and all the colorful, long-legged birds that stroll by are truly fascinating to watch.

Give me a few more days, and I might take up knitting to begin my full transition into my elderly 30s era.

Until then, though, it's time for some Nightcaps. Let's roll!

Allow Me To Take A Victory Lap

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about Glen Powell two-stepping in Texas with Michelle Randolph (the hot, space cadet daughter in Landman). I said: "She's the latest female celebrity rumored to be dating Glen Powell. I swear that dude's PR team works overtime just to make sure he's seen out and about with every hot blonde actress in Hollywood."

Later, in that same Nightcaps column, I wrote about country singer Megan Moroney shooting down rumors that she's dating Nick Bosa. She gave People Magazine that ol' reliable line about how she's not dating anyone right now because she's "too busy," blah blah blah.

I wrote: "But for now, I guess we'll just have to take Megan at her word. At least until the Glen Powell rumors start."

So, readers, let me tell you I HOWLED when I saw this pop up on my Instagram on Sunday night:

It's like I have a crystal ball!

Grow Up, Justin Herbert

Last night, the Eagles suffered their third-straight loss and (probably) said goodbye to their giant, inflatable positivity rabbit.

So while the Eagles' vibes are very low, the winning quarterback — Justin Herbert — should be flying high. Instead, he decided to be a whiny little baby.

While Laura Rutledge was trying to grab Herbert for the standard and obligatory post-game interview, he wanted nothing to do with it.

"I'm trying to celebrate with my team," he told Laura as she chased after him with the microphone.

Meanwhile, here's Jim Harbaugh:

Look, you can say what you want about those immediate post-game, on-field interviews. You can say they're silly or they don't add to the viewer experience or whatever you want.

But the fact is, these interviews have been a part of the broadcast for a very long time. And a quarterback who is being paid $262 million dollars knows this is part of the job. We all do things for our job that we don't want to do (unless my boss is reading this, in which case I actually LOVE those Thursday meetings). And most of us aren't getting hundreds of millions to do these things, either.

So suck it up, Justin, and just give Laura the 45 seconds she's asking for. Great team win, all glory to God, really proud of our guys for battling out there, etc. Boom, done. Now you can slap hands in the locker room and then go have sex with your hot singer girlfriend.

Boo-hoo, Justin, boo-hoo. So sorry you had to go through that.

As for Laura Rutledge, she handled it beautifully and professionally.

And look at it this way: would you rather have to be on camera with a less-than-enthusiastic quarterback… or with a kamikaze bird who tries to take out your eyeballs?

Hang in there, Jessica, and get well soon. You'll be back to posting glamour shots on Instagram in no time!

Merry "Bakemas" From Mrs. Drake Maye

Move over, Hallmark Channel, we have some new must-see holiday viewing.

Ann Michael Maye (wife of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, in case you needed an assist there) has gone viral on TikTok with her "Bakemas" videos, where every day, she posts a new recipe for holiday sweets.

Here are the latest:

I know this isn't the sort of WAG content you've come to expect from OutKick (not a bikini in sight), but I love the wholesomeness. And Pats fans do, too. They are thrilled with her Bakemas videos and are even leaving comments comparing her to their former first lady, Gisele Bündchen.

Gisele never showed us her Christmas pajamas.

Gisele never wished us a Merry Christmas.

Gisele was too busy with Jiu Jitsu to decorate the house for us.

Gisele never let us in the house.

Apparently, her baked goods are a hit in the whole Patriots locker room, too.

Baking gingerbread cookies for the offensive line so they don't let your husband get squashed like a gingerbread cookie? Ann Michael is a smart lady.

Alix Earle Shuts Down Fake Jaxson Dart DM

While we're on the WAG train, though, let's go ahead and set the record straight on Alix Earle.

Alix recently split with her boyfriend of two years, wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Apparently, earning second place in Dancing with the Stars was all the motivation she needed to kick that guy to the curb and head for greener pastures.

But those greener pastures will not be the turf at MetLife Stadium.

Let me explain. Over the weekend, a screenshot went viral of Giants QB Jaxson Dart allegedly DMing Alix to ask her, "hey, u single now?"

But on Sunday, Alix hopped on social media to let everyone know that screenshot was completely fake and that she had nothing to do with it.

Besides, as our own Joe Kinsey already reported, Jaxson is already (allegedly) dating model-slash-ring girl Marissa Ayers.

So we'll just have to wait patiently to find out who Alix Earle decides to link up with next.

And I swear if it's Glen Powell, I will laugh my ass off.

