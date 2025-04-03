Alina Habba Slips Into Body Armor To Go Hunt Down Scumbag Criminals, John Daly At Hooters & Elly's Crazy Catch

I have to start this morning by giving my gutter guy huge credit for saving my ass last night

Yes, we got rocked last night by that line of storms that rolled through the Midwest. Could it have been worse? Absolutely.

The front line of the storm included tornadoes, straight line winds and tons of lightning, but it was the rain behind the storm for us that hit us hard. I'm talking a wall of water raging out of the southwest at 12:30 a.m.

But, I was able to sleep because our gutter guy came over BETWEEN STORMS on Wednesday to get us cleaned out before the big one.

We have two very dirty trees that drop tons of debris. Gutter Guy Mike is integral to this operation. He has to get us right in the fall and spring or we have major issues.

DBAP, get up there and clean it out yourself.

Nope, I'm out on the second story clean outs. First story, no biggie. Second story? No thanks, I'll throw around some money for that service.

Based on that wall of water, Mike might've saved the basement from potential flooding from overflow.

My basement inspection this morning:

Sump running as it should; yes, we lost power overnight; yes, I need to get a battery backup

Dry walls

Humidity level at 40%

Temp 63

Dehumidifier running as it should; we have two, but the one continuous run system is working great

Outbound venting fan running normally

Whew.

I know we had it easy compared to what people across Arkansas dealt with overnight. I was glued to Fox Weather (not because I'm a corporate Fox guy, they actually had weather guys onto he ground while the Weather Channel was using DOT cameras) and just happened to catch the Brandon Copic guy get chased twice by this monster.

Turns out this Copic guy, whom I've never heard of, is based right up the road in Toledo. I need to coordinate some sort of summit with this guy down the road when he's not chasing.

Reminder: The Thursday Night Mowing League is worldwide

You have to give credit to Canoe Kirk for remembering to take his league colors to India on his work trip to show the Indians what's up on Thursdays. It's always nice to see those league colors as a wall of Indian drivers cruise by and there's Kirk in his bright green shirt sticking out among a lack of colors.

Remember to take your jersey with you around the world. You'll cherish these photos the rest of your life.

— Greg M. writes:

The grass is growing and the redbuds are blooming here in Missouri. My apologies for jumping the gun and mowing before Thursday night but there are major storms in the forecast the next several days so you mow when you can !!

I love your column. My sons are in their late 30's and they tipped me off to take a look a couple of years ago. i never miss it now !

Keep up the good work !

This is a great country we live in ! God Bless America

Kinsey:

Greg, it's still Spring Training for TNML. Hang tight. An Opening Day announcement will be made shortly.

Screencaps reader makes a last-minute plea with me to buy a battery-powered mower

— Brandon D. tells me:

Go with the Ego, the size of your lot is very similar to mine. I bought my Ego 6 years ago and all I have done is sharpen the blade. I can store it on it's side during the winter and there is no gas needed and no oil changes. It's the best purchase you'll ever make.

P.s. as an added bonus I bought the Ego inverter and I use that plus the lawnmower battery to power the TV during tailgating. That one battery can last 4 hours powering the TV.

Kinsey:

Should I be swayed by Brandon? Does anyone have a Honda AND an EGO?

Does anyone have a Honda AND an EGO?

— Zach L. says:

Toro is dead to me. Bought a new one two seasons ago and had a clogged fuel injector that even after boring out with a micro drill would clog after 2 runs. So if using anything other than racing fuel, it will clog and not start after sitting in the garage for 4 months. Bought a Honda GCV 170. Only time it doesn’t start with one pull is when it is out of gas. Find a Honda.

— Dave L. has advice:

Whatever gas mower you end up with, remember to feed it nothing but ethanol free fuel to keep it running trouble-free for years/decades. Worry-free winter storage, will fire right up come spring...

Readers take aim at Chris Y. and his ridiculous suggestion that Hooters should change its name to Shooters and rebrand the whole damn thing

I'm still shaking my head at this guy. You might remember Chris Y. is the guy who caused chaos around here in December when he suggested a reader's breakfast burrito looked like "Big Bird took a s--t on a tortilla."

Yep, that Chris Y.

— Ben B. fires back at this ridiculous Shooters idea:

Thanks for fighting the good fight and pointing out Chris Y's absurdity. Shooter's? Seriously?

But we have to address the other aspects too. 75/25 T&A to food? Not sure this is correct. The food isn't really bad at all. It's classic bar food. Daytona wings and fried pickles are fantastic. You go to watch sports, eat wings, and pound beer with your friends. After a few pitchers, the waitresses have a cart girl style effect that takes over the conversation with your buddies. You all swear you're going to pick her up, or could if you weren't married. You suck down some more pitchers and leave with your Uncle Rico ego raging.

I'm fine the with hose. The uniform is classic, don't ditch it.

He's right about getting the talent though. Gotta up the game. I think they need to take the same route sororities have which is treating this like the minor leagues for the next IG star. The pitch is simple. Come work at Hooter's, grow your following, trade up for influencer status.

We could also make sure they're clean and smoothly operated. The last couple of times weren't the greatest of service and things felt a bit dirty.

— John C. in Bowling Green, KY checks in:

Read the email from Chris Y. More like Chris WHY? I swear I thought he was going to say to get rid of the pitchers of beer. Man, I bet that guy hates pics of sunsets, too.

— Chris W. hits back at Chris Y. with the ultimate insult:

My response to Chris Y’s suggestions:

1) No

2) No

3) No

4) No

5) No

Take that man’s ‘Caps card away!!! He definitely mows on Saturday!

— Chris Y. found out that others were taking shots at him and that's when he doubled down and took shots AT ME & disparaged Elizabeth Hurley:

It's time for Joe's "Not On My Watch" Mount Rushmore

1) Disparaging Hooters (clearly)

2) Mowing on Saturdays

3) Bad mouthing the T's

4) Anything short of love and admiration for any sixty year old in a bikini

I feel this list is really close.

Kinsey:

Yes, especially when you try to say they should rebrand as Shooters. Absurd! I'll die on this hill Leave the Ts alone! Do you know how many retirees I hear from who complain that I don't scrounge up bikini content from women their age? Hurley is about all I've got unless Denise Austin pumps out new work. Salma Hayek helps when she goes on a content run, but it's slim pickings for these retirees.

Costco is trying to suck money out of your wallet as the economy tightens

— Adam in Nebraska writes:

Did I make a major mistake passing on Plinko.?

This item could rule the Tailgate scene.

Kinsey:

No, check Facebook Marketplace before July 4 when moms are sick of these sitting in the garage. They'll be $45 and you'll have it for tailgating and feel better for not spending $100.

But…but…but…won't the moms want these in the yard for July 4 parties.

Not when they bought them in March and the kids no longer play with the Plinko boards for five minutes. These Instagram moms want products moved out.

Florida drivers are the WORST

— Daren R. stops by:

Just catching up. Pollen in NE GA has been BAD this year and it's kicking me hard.

So, late to the party. Memory from Sept '04. Heading to Tampa as an outside claims adjuster. Then trop storm Ivan's making its 1st entry on the mainland. Rain gusts so hard you could barely see past your hood. Most traffic doing 25 in the right lane with 4-ways on. Number of idiots still blowing down left lane. Wtf?

Brad S. shows off his meat

— Brad brags:

2 1/2 lb. ribeye on my Masterbuilt 800 smoker!

##############

That is it for this Thursday morning with the sun trying to come out. The birds are back to chirping after getting rocked last night.

Let's go have a great day as we get closer to the Final Four that everyone forgot about.

Let's go have a great day as we get closer to the Final Four that everyone forgot about.

