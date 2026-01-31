Alicia Silverstone Gets Gen X's Attention With 'No Shoes-No Pants' Content, Masters Jacket Find & Strip Steak!

Plus: There's a new Screencaps YouTube video to watch and I brought on a guest.

Here's what OutKick was up to last night. After what feels like a couple of weeks of trying to get a reporter into a Steve Kerr press conference, our reporter Alejandro Avila was finally approved for a credential to last night's Warriors game.

Guess who the Warriors called on first at the press conference? Yep, our guy.

Not a single media outlet had pressed Steve on Minneapolis until last night.

— Frosty writes:

The lefties scream about human rights and then try to keep ICE agents from eating meals or sleeping in hotels.

Aren't those basic human rights???

Diesel ended up at a WILD scratcher party last night in SE Michigan that was shutdown four times by suspicious lotto officials

Do you remember that Michigan golf course where the guy went nuts, ripped off his shirt and wanted to fight the group behind him? That's where Diesel was at last night for a scratcher party that I WILL NOT miss the next time they have one of these blowouts.

I wouldn't drop $880 to get into the party. I'd just be there to watch. Are you kidding me, this would be an incredible dopamine rush.

Diesel reports:

There were 10 of us. The total to buy the 12 books was $8,800. Split 10 ways $880 per person. We only made money on one book. Most books we got 1/2 our money back. Each person lost around $400 on scratch-offs. That doesn’t include keno or cash pop.

I won the most…I broke even because I hit a keno ticket for 540.00.

The hit the night was the scratcher tools I bought on Amazon holy cow they are awesome.

Kinsey:

This is the golf course that held the scratcher party. It just might be America's most interesting place to play golf and get into a nearly $9,000 scratcher party.

Don't worry, they don't scratch the whole ticket. These guys are pros. They used Diesel's scratcher tools to rub off the scanner part and then they start scanning.

Why are all the golf announcers ass-kissers?

— Eric P. asks:

Let me say first.. I love watching golf on TV. I wouldn’t watch as much if there was No DVR to get through the commercials. I need to see if anyone else feels the way I do about a couple of things.



1- Why are ALL of the announcers such ass kissers who do nothing but gargle the sack of Scheffler and Keegan Bradley, Leading to the broadcasts following only 2-3 groups ?



2- Why is it, that the aforementioned announcers that spent the last 4 years badmouthing LIV and the defectors, are now lining up to blow Koepka?



3- Who is the dope that decides to plug a "Playing Through" commercial in when a player that’s in contention is hitting a shot that will decide his tournament standing?



4-Aim-Point Putting..(See Keegan Bradley) then hit the rapid advance on the DVR.. Worst part of golf by far.



That’s all. I can now not wait for the Players and Majors.

Kinsey:

Love it. Eric's all fired up. Golf is back. Emotions are high. This is the sort of email I want out of you guys. Let it fly a little bit.

Look, the announcers are always going to kiss ass because they all pass each other at these golf courses. They eat together. They see each other all year and it's a don't rock the boat situation. They're all getting paid. There's no reason to rock the boat.

You end up with broadcasters who aren't going to tell Bradley to get his ass moving.

Thank you to the dozens of readers who tagged me on this Dale content. Yes, I would buy one of these if the price is right. No, I do not know where this is in NW Ohio, but now I need to find it.

DIY Hooters wings

— Rob J. tells us:

I know Hooters is not known for their food but every once in a while I wanted their breaded wings Normally I would never get breaded wings but I thought they had a good recipe Tried tonight but you see the result You recently had a chef comment on a topic Can he give tips on a Hooters style breaded wing via a frypan

— Tom T. gives us an update on the current state of Hoots:

I travel for work some, and I will hit up a breastaurant for beers and dinner if it is close to the hotel.

I always frequent the Hooters in King of Prussia, PA, because it is literally in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn. It has always been pretty nice, and pretty packed. The last time I was there, however, they were charging 3% extra if you didn’t pay cash, and they no longer gave you a side of fries with a sandwich…that was $2 extra. That was about 18 months ago.

I went to the Hoots in Chesapeake, VA two weeks ago. It was kind of sad. There were about 8 guys at the bar, and it was kind of dingy. The young waitress had enormous cannons, however, and a booty to boot.

Screencaps readers aren't afraid of single-digit temps

— Indy Daryl fired up his grill this week:

Grilling never stops! Neither 10" of snow nor darkness nor 14 degree temps will stop me! Have a great evening!

Things that we discuss in the text group

Octopus for lunch in Spain

— Mike T. is having himself a Saturday in Rincon de La Victoria, Spain:

