Alicia Silverstone Chows Down On What Sure Looks To Be Poisonous Fruit

I remember one of the first times I went on a hike I was told not to eat any fruit I stumbled across unless I was 100% certain that I knew what it was.

I never got this chat when it came to walking down a city street because, contrary to popular opinion, I'm not that dumb, but it seems as though actress Alicia Silverstone could use a quick refresher on the do's and do-not-do's of fruit you find on the street, or in this case, in some random person's backyard.

Silverstone was walking around in London when she spotted some kind of plant she couldn't identify in a house's garden.

Now, most sane people would do one of two things. They would either A). Google said plant or B). not do anything because honestly, who cares what kind of plant it is?

The Clueless star didn't take either of those options and instead decided to reach in, help herself to one of the unidentified fruits, and take a nice big bite.

"I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not," she said, showing the fruit to her 4.3 million strong TikTok audience.

"So, what the heck is this? Because, when you open it up it looks like that, and if I bite it — I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this, but it’s almost like a pepper?" Silverstone continued. "Does anyone know what this is? I need someone to tell me. I’m in England. Thank you."

Seeing Alicia Silverstone Steal And Eat Poisonous Fruit On A London Street Sounds Like A Fever Dream

I think we need to take a step back for a second. Imagine you're living in London — probably having tea or watching a Benny Hill marathon (I've never been to the UK, so I'm not entirely sure what it's like) — then you look out the window, and you see Alicia Silverstone stealing some wild fruit out of your backyard.

"Uh, honey?" You'd say to your wife/girlfriend/mistress. "Can you come here for a second? Either the woman who played Batgirl in Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin is stealing and eating poisonous fruit out of our garden… or I'm gonna need you to drive me to the hospital."

Silverstone got her wish and some TikTok viewers with some knowledge of plant life on the British Isles ID'd the plant in question as a Jerusalem cherry, per The New York Post.

I wouldn't have pegged that for a member of the cherry family (I'm a big Bing cherry guy and if I feel like splurging, I'll snag a bag of Raniers), but then again, I'm not an expert in English Flora.

Unfortunately, for her, they're poisonous and can affect the gastrointestinal system as well as the central nervous system.

So, it sounds like Silverstone may have to spend part of her trip to the UK getting familiar with what they call, "the loo."