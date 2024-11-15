AOC Subtly Tries To Scrub Social Media Profile, But Screenshots Are Forever

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's X bio is looking a bit different these days.

The Congresswoman from New York recently won re-election in her district, which covers parts of The Bronx and Queens in NYC.

She's now 4-0 in her House races, and she continues to be one of the most famous people in the Democrat Party. Agree with her or disagree with her, there's no doubt AOC is a legit star among Democrats.

AOC drops interesting thing from her X bio.

However, the shifting tides after President-elect Donald Trump's huge victory might have motivated her to drop some of the woke nonsense.

Specifically, her bio on X no longer features her pronouns. It used to say "She/her." As of Thursday, her pronouns were nowhere to be found.

Naturally, AOC dropping her pronouns didn't go unnoticed. After all, having your pronouns in your bio is the ultimate sign of being part of the woke mob.

Check out some of the responses and reactions below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

AOC dropping the pronouns from her bio is honestly hilarious. She's one of the most far-left people in elected government at the federal level.

She's part of what people refer to as "The Squad." It's made up of the most liberal members of the House of Representatives.

There's seemingly never been anything too woke for AOC and her crew. Well, that was until Republicans earned a clean sweep on election day, and just like that, the woke nonsense starts getting dialed back.

The pronouns are gone, Donald Trump is the President-elect and it seems like the tides and vibes have definitely shifted. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.