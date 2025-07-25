Star Actor Shows Off Rough Eye Injury Suffered On Set: WATCH

Alan Ritchson is sporting a nice shiner.

Production on season four of the hit Amazon series "Reacher" is currently underway, and while there's no official release date, it's expected to arrive at some point in 2026.

The first three seasons - especially the first season - have all been a smashing success for Amazon. The series is loaded with action, fight scenes, gunfights and a bunch of adrenaline.

It turns out that things occasionally get a bit too real on set.

Alan Ritchson shows off black eye suffered on "Reacher" set.

Ritchson hopped on Instagram this week to reveal that he got his eye banged up while filming the new season, and it doesn't look like it feels well.

The top half of his left eye is a nice shade of purple after getting hit. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As someone who has suffered a black eye more than once in life (long stories not to be shared today), I can tell you they're not fun.

It hurts damn near every time you blink or move your head. It turns out being an actor actually does come with some real risks.

Now, is Alan Ritchson doing hardcore stunts like Tom Cruise? Probably not, but he clearly did something that turned his eye purple.

Fortunately for the "Reacher" star, I'm sure he's making more than enough money on the show to make it worth his time for an occasional bump or bruise.

Let's hope he heals up quickly because "Reacher" fans don't want to wait much longer for season four. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.