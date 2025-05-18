Country Music Legend Announces Major Career Update Amid Health Issues

Country music legend Alan Jackson's time touring on the road has come to an end.

Jackson has been a superstar in country music for decades. He exploded onto the country scene in the early 1990s, and never took his foot off the gas.

His music has broad appeal with fans spanning all ages. The "Chattahoochee" singer makes music for a bonfire with the boys and can also get incredibly deep.

"Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" is one of his most famous songs, and captivated the country after 9/11.

Alan Jackson announces he's done playing road shows.

Jackson has been struggling with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The disease can impact balance, your legs, muscles and other parts of the body. Now, at the age of 66, he's made the decision to no longer tour and play on the road.

The country music icon told fans in attendance at a Saturday concert in Milwaukee the following, in part:

"Y’all may have heard that I’m kinda winding down. In fact, this is my last roadshow…Y’all gonna make me tear up in here. I will say this is my last road show out here, but we're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime. I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that's in Nashville, Tennessee - Music City. I have to do my last one there. This is the last one on the road for me."

You can watch Jackson's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The party always eventually ends and, after more than 30 years of being a legit superstar, Alan Jackson is getting ready to ride off into the sunset.

To say he had an incredible career would be an understatement. He's sold around 60 million albums and has twenty-six Billboard #1 country singles.

He also seems like a genuinely rock-solid guy, which is pretty rare in the entertainment world.

Props to Jackson on an incredible career. He did it his own way, and crushed it the entire time. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.