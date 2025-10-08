Alabama Sheriff’s ICE Raid-Themed Halloween Decorations Have People Triggered

We have ourselves a real battle over Halloween decorations.

The wokes have their pitchforks out over Halloween decorations in one Alabama neighborhood.

A sheriff's ICE-themed Halloween decorations featuring ICE federal agent skeletons chasing skeletons wearing serape blankets and sombereos jumping fences is big news in Mobile, AL.

TV station WALA went into the neighborhood to take the pulse and came out with a response from the sheriff's wife who says "tongue-in-cheek Halloween" decorations are normal at their house.

"I like decorating for Halloween and other holidays and rotate these decorations periodically. My husband has nothing to do with these, other than mowing the grass around them," Michelle Burch said of her husband who is Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

"I made this one, playing both on my Cuban background and new, needed changes in federal immigration enforcement," she said. "My parents were legal immigrants, and I have plenty of immigrants throughout my family. I’ll make a new one shortly – we have no shortage of topics to cover."

This story is now being turned into a massive story and is about a day away from making national headlines on CNN.

Meanwhile, back in September, a family in Houston put up a display that is being called a Halloween display, even though it appears to be just plain yard decorations, depicting what sure looks like two ICE agents hanging from gallows while a Mexican flag proudly flies.

One set of Halloween decorations depicts protecting the United States from illegal aliens. The other depicts hanging what sure looks like ICE agents.

Guess which decorations will get more national attention once the LIBS activate.

It sure won't be the decorations showing ICE agents dying.

