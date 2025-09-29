100-0 Loss Sparks Outrage as Fans Rip Alabama HS Coach for Declining Mercy Rule

Is there a teaching moment when your team is losing 73-0 at halftime?

Former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion and Alabama running back Sherman Williams, the head coach at Murphy High School in Alabama, is catching heat from fans after it was reported that he declined a second-half running clock against rival Williamson only to end up losing 100-0 and creating national headlines.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

"I wanted to run the clock," Williamson coach Antonio Coleman told AL.com. "I asked the ref. He said OK. He asked me if I had a problem going to eight minutes. I said no. He went to ask (Murphy coach) Sherman (Williams), and he said he didn't want to run the clock."

Williamson added 27 second-half points for the 100-0 win, and it left fans wondering what Sherman Williams was thinking. Murphy hasn't won a game since Oct. 20, 2023.

"Howwwww the hell the coaches Don’t have their team prepared better to play a team in their division? There’s No way that team can be that poorly equipped to get blown out like that. What the hell have the coaches Been coaching!????" a fan railed on Facebook over the massive loss.

How has the year gone for coach Williams and his squad? Not well. They've been outscored 308-12.

"Murphy needs to forfeit the rest of this seasons games and replace the whole football coaching staff. If you can’t even be competitive, why even play?" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another disagreed with this assessment, while noting that it's up to the players to decide if they're going to take a stand or roll over.

"That’s just ridiculous, Murphy use to be the best team in the city but the last few years have been awful. I don’t see how they can keep blaming the coaches for losing if the players don’t give 100% also. I know they have the talent. Just saying," the fan added.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO: ACCEPT THE RUNNING CLOCK OR TELL THE REFS YOU'RE GOING TO TAKE YOUR BEATING LIKE A MAN?

In 2017, the Alabama high school athletic association implemented a running clock rule "if both coaches" declared that the game is out of control.

The rule might need some updating.

"Murphy is a ‘academic’ school but are hot and cold when it comes to football they have eras….but their coach is Sherman Williams from Bama/Cowboys and this is his first year rebuilding. Again i get it, but to deny a running clock and reduced quarters is CRAZY! Bro they let an 8th grade JV QB snatch 3 TDs on them and played the JV squad the whole second half," yet another fan wrote on Facebook.

Was Williams right to challenge his team or was there nothing to gain here?

You make the call.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM