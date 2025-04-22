Nasty Democrat Smears Trump With Appalling Nazi Comments, Should Be Embarrassed

Former Vice President Al Gore has found a new subject he thinks he's an expert on.

President Donald Trump and Nazis.

Comparing Trump to Hitler has become routine for far-left people going back to when he first ran for President a decade ago.

It's unbelievably lazy, and more than anything, shows people don't understand history. Yet, that doesn't seem to slow any of them down.

That now includes Al Gore - a man who poses as a climate expert.

Al Gore compares Trump administration to Hitler's regime in Nazi Germany.

Bill Clinton's Vice President and failed POTUS candidate spoke Monday at San Francisco’s Climate Week, and shared some truly unhinged comments.

Gore accused Trump and his administration of "trying to create their own preferred version of reality" like Hitler did in Germany, according to Politico.

Sigh. Here we go again.

"I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement. It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil," Gore explained.

Now, that's a 100% true statement. You'd think that he'd come to his senses before continuing, but that's not what happened.

"It was [Jürgen] Habermas’ mentor, Theodore Adorno, who wrote that the first step in that nation’s descent into hell was, and I quote, ‘the conversion of all questions of truth into questions of power.' He described how the Nazis, and I quote again, ‘attacked the very heart of the distinction between true and false.’ End quote. The Trump administration is insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality," Gore told the audience.

America's former VP continued, "We’ve already seen, by the way, how populist authoritarian leaders have used migrants as scapegoats and have fanned the fires of xenophobia to fuel their own rise of power. And power-seeking is what this is all about. Our constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump," according to the same Politico report.

You're already losing the argument if you compare any American politician to Adolf Hitler. There are too many reasons to explain, but the big one is that our leaders are democratically elected.

Despite what idiots say online, Hitler did not become a dictator through the ballot box. The Nazi Party was democratically elected in the early 1930s, but Hitler assumed unquestioned power by essentially breaking the system shortly after becoming Chancellor.

The Nazis passed the Enabling Act, making Hitler the supreme leader of Nazi Germany following the Reichstag Fire. The German people didn't vote for him as a dictator. He assumed the powers after the fact and under highly questionable circumstances. Once he had them, the German dictator had zero intention of ever giving them up. He wanted total power and got it in the early 1930s. This is taught to children in school, but it's something your average X user doesn't seem to know.

Second, Hitler used his newfound powers to rule with an iron fist. Political dissidents were crushed or disappeared. He turned on the German war machine, invaded the Soviet Union, attacked France and England, declared war on the USA after Pearl Harbor, fought wars of aggression across Europe and tens of millions of people were killed on the continent under his rule. It's believed around 27 million Soviets were killed during WWII and six million Jews in the Holocaust. That's not even including American casualties and people killed in other countries. Furthermore, he brought the destruction of his own people by the end of the war.

Is any of that happening right now? Is one single thing from Hitler's Nazi regime happening in America? Nope!

Of course, Al Gore knows all of this, and so does everyone else with an ounce of common sense. You can dislike Trump and still recognize reality. Nobody is being murdered for being Trump's political opponent, and the United States military isn't invading entire continents. People need to go outside and get some fresh air. It's not complicated, but it is apparently not easy for some people to understand. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.