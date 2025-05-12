WNBA Star Makes Delusional Claim About Race And Money

WNBA star A'ja Wilson continues to make wild claims about race.

The Las Vegas Aces star is a dominant force in the league, but she also invites a lot of controversy and criticism for stupid comments.

Specifically, Wilson appeared to have an issue with the attention Caitlin Clark - the woman responsible for elevating the league - received after joining the Indiana Fever.

She told the Associated Press the following in 2024 when talking about race and marketability:

"I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is. It really is because you can be top notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see…They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is."

A'ja Wilson continues to complain about race.

Well, anyone who was hoping Wilson would just focus on playing basketball is in for a big dose of disappointment.

The New York Times recently released a lengthy profile of the Aces player, and again, she claimed she's not as marketable as someone like Clark because she's black.

"It’s 100 percent about race. And it’s one of those things where we can sit there and say that all the time, but there’s going to always be someone that’s like, ‘Well, no you’re just making it about race,'" Wilson told The New York Times when talking about race and marketability.

It's important to point out that Wilson has a deal with Nike, and her signature shoe sold out within minutes of hitting the market. You'd think she'd be very happy with all her success, especially because few WNBA players have big endorsement deals.

It's clearly not good enough.

The basic reality is that she couldn't be more wrong when it comes to race and marketability. America has nothing against black athletes. In fact, some of the most popular athletes in the world are black, and they're raking in cash.

Michael Jordan is a billionaire in large-part because of his relationship with Nike. LeBron James might be woke and insufferable, but he's also probably the most recognizable athlete in America.

The list goes on and on. The idea that American consumers won't buy products tied to black athletes is so comically stupid that it's hard to believe it's a serious argument.

Most athletes would give anything to be in Wilson's situation. Instead of being grateful for all the success she's earned, the Aces star just continues to complain and make delusional statements. It's sad to see. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.