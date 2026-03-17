Airline Employee Accused Of Luxury Purchases, Including New Boobs, While Helping Gang Smuggle Millions In Cash

The sister of a man who admitted to money laundering is in court being accused of using her job as an airline employee to assist in the operation.

She's also being accused of making several luxury purchases, including some new boobs, that the prosecutor says were paid for by her role in helping a crime organization smuggle millions in cash to Dubai.

Emma Rauf, 33, is alleged to have, in addition to taking on her own excess baggage, used her position at a check-in desk to waive excess baggage fees for couriers who were smuggling large amounts of cash in suitcases.

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The Sun reports that the group is said to have moved tens of millions on Emirates flights from Manchester over almost two years.

The jury was reportedly shown videos that were alleged to have been sent by Rauf to relatives showing off her luxury purchases. We're talking a Louis Vuitton handbag, Valentino shoes, a diamond ring and a Rolex.

Some of the footage was said to have been from inside a Bentley. All purchases, including cosmetic breast surgery, that the prosecutor claims were made with the commissions she received from the laundered money.

Co-Defendants Admitted Role in Smuggling Scheme

The jury was told of the boob job that Rauf had sent messages showing she had paid for them with money she made from her alleged involvement.

"When she was working on the check-in desk for flights to Dubai, she checked in her co-defendants without requiring them to pay for their excess baggage," the prosecutor said.

"When she was not working, she asked her colleagues who were to check in her co-defendants without paying for their excess baggage."

The alleged ringleader failed to attend the trial and is believed to be in Dubai. Her brother Ben Royle, 31, and his friend Sheikh Jobe, 33, are awaiting sentencing after admitting their involvement in money laundering.

Rauf has denied being a part of the operation and the trial is ongoing. She's innocent, in my book, until they can prove her boobs were purchased with ill-gotten gains.