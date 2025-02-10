Air Force One Pilot Pulls Epic Move While Transporting Trump To Super Bowl: WATCH

The winning simply never stops, and it's important for our regional neighbors to learn new geographical terms.

President Donald Trump was in attendance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans as the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

While the action on the field was incredibly lopsided, it was still a fun time full of viral moments. That includes one gifted from the crew operating Air Force One.

Air Force One pilot shouts out Gulf of America.

Trump signed a proclamation Sunday declaring February 9th "Gulf of America Day" after previously renaming the body of water.

While on Air Force One on the way to the game, one of the pilots came over the intercom system and let everyone riding know that it's officially the Gulf of America - not the Gulf of Mexico.

The old ways are out. The new ways are in.

Sometimes, you just have to lean back and laugh. Stuff like this is awesome. We're not talking about the Gulf of Mexico ever again.

It's the Gulf of America today, tomorrow and forever. Another big victory for the good guys. Total and complete domination.

