Afternoon At A Georgia Theme Park Takes A Turn When Employees Start Fighting Guests Inside A Restaurant

Employees at the Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia made sure guests inside one of the restaurants had an authentically wild adventure on Sunday afternoon.

You would hate for anyone inside the Lone Star BBQ around 4 pm to go home and say they had an uneventful trip to the theme park. Let's get a crew in there that's going to help add some excitement.

According to a parent who witnessed the action with his family, they were just trying to enjoy themselves after purchasing gold passes for the theme park. He told WALB that their "day started off well."

As the day went on, he started noticing that some of the employees were being rude. They were "disengaged and difficult to understand while operating rides." They were, in short, as he describes, "half doing their job."

The employees were being loud and socializing instead of doing what they were there to do, which is focusing on the theme park's guests.

Not the Entertainment They Paid For, But Entertainment Nonetheless

In hindsight, maybe their lack of focus on the guests was for the best. The concerned parent said that it was children sitting on tables and being disruptive that caused employees to take notice.

They started yelling at the guests from the kitchen before making their way out, and before you know it, there was a brawl taking place right there in the middle of the theme park's restaurant.

Employees and guests were throwing punches during what the parent calls a "very disheartening" incident that occurred not long after he paid his hard-earned money for the year-long pass.

This apparently isn't the kind of entertainment this parent is into, but at least he knows now that it's always on the table should his taste ever change.